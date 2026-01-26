The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday decided to withdraw from the proposed unity with the SNDP, reiterating its stance of maintaining equal distance. The decision was taken at a meeting of the NSS board of directors.

Earlier, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair and SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan had stressed the need for unity between the two Hindu organisations, describing it as the need of the hour. However, the decision was reconsidered after the SNDP nominated Thushar Vellappally- son of Vellappally Natesan and leader of the BDJS, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA- to lead the talks.

The NSS said that a unity with the SNDP was not feasible under the current political scenario in the state. It noted that several attempts had been made in the past to forge such an understanding, all of which had failed, and the board had concluded that the present effort would also yield a similar outcome.

Reaffirming its policy of maintaining equal distance from all political parties, the NSS said the prevailing political circumstances did not favour any organisational unity with the SNDP at this time.

Sukumaran Nair alleged that the SNDP had political motives behind the unity proposal. "Their political motives are doubtful. That is the reason we withdrew," he told the media.

He further said that the involvement of a political leader prompted the NSS to step back from the discussions. "I declined Thushar's request for time to hold talks. The political motive led me to reconsider the unity proposal. I placed the matter before the board, and the decision to withdraw was taken collectively," he said.

NSS added that it would continue to cooperate with the SNDP in the same manner as it does with other organisations.