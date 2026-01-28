A Sessions court in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday granted bail to Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested on charges of rape and criminal intimidation in a third case against him. Principal District and Sessions Judge N Harikumar passed the bail order. Mamkootathil, is currently housed in the Mavelikkara sub-jail.

Earlier, the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I had rejected Mamkootathil’s bail plea. Munsiff Magistrate Arundhathi Dileep refused to accept his contention that the relationship was entirely consensual.

On January 11, Mamkootathil was arrested in connection with the third rape case, which is based on a complaint filed by a woman from Kottayam who is settled abroad. During evidence collection, he reportedly admitted before the Special Investigation Team that he had checked into a hotel room in April 2024, during which the survivor was allegedly raped.

The Congress party had initially suspended his membership in August last year after allegations of sexual misconduct arose against him. Mamkootathil also resigned from his position as Youth Congress Chief. Later, he was expelled from the Congress Party. However, he continues to be MLA representing the Palakkad constituency.

Mamkootathil faces three sexual assault cases. In the first rape case, the Kerala High Court recently stayed his arrest, and in the second rape case, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram granted him anticipatory bail. Mamkootathil's bail plea in the first rape case is slated to be heard later today by the High Court.

Senior counsel Sasthamangalam Ajithkumar along with advocate Sekhar G Thampi appeared for Mamkootathil.