Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil gets bail in third rape case
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was granted bail by a Pathanamthitta district court in his third rape and criminal intimidation case, despite his previous bail plea being rejected by the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I, which found his claim of a consensual relationship unconvincing. Mamkootathil, who had been remanded to judicial custody, reportedly admitted to the Special Investigation Team checking into a hotel room in April 2024 where the alleged incident, based on a complaint from a woman settled abroad, occurred. This development occurs while he faces a first case of rape and forcible abortion, where he received High Court interim protection after initial anticipatory bail denial, and a second case where he had secured pre-arrest bail.
A Sessions court in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday granted bail to Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested on charges of rape and criminal intimidation in a third case against him. Principal District and Sessions Judge N Harikumar passed the bail order. Mamkootathil, is currently housed in the Mavelikkara sub-jail.
Earlier, the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I had rejected Mamkootathil’s bail plea. Munsiff Magistrate Arundhathi Dileep refused to accept his contention that the relationship was entirely consensual.
On January 11, Mamkootathil was arrested in connection with the third rape case, which is based on a complaint filed by a woman from Kottayam who is settled abroad. During evidence collection, he reportedly admitted before the Special Investigation Team that he had checked into a hotel room in April 2024, during which the survivor was allegedly raped.
The Congress party had initially suspended his membership in August last year after allegations of sexual misconduct arose against him. Mamkootathil also resigned from his position as Youth Congress Chief. Later, he was expelled from the Congress Party. However, he continues to be MLA representing the Palakkad constituency.
Mamkootathil faces three sexual assault cases. In the first rape case, the Kerala High Court recently stayed his arrest, and in the second rape case, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram granted him anticipatory bail. Mamkootathil's bail plea in the first rape case is slated to be heard later today by the High Court.
Senior counsel Sasthamangalam Ajithkumar along with advocate Sekhar G Thampi appeared for Mamkootathil.