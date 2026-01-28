Pathanamthitta: Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil who was arrested and remanded in a rape case, walked out of Mavelikkara sub jail here on Wednesday evening. He was released from jail after a Sessions Court in Pathanamthitta granted him bail in the third rape case against him.

BJP workers clashed with police while staging a protest against the MLA in front of the jail. Sujith, a Yuva Morcha activist injured in the clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court has laid down a set of conditions for bail. A bail bond of ₹50,000 needs to be executed. Mamkootathil has been directed not to commit any inducement, threat or promise to any witness. He has been asked not to intimidate or influence witnesses, tamper with evidence or interfere with the investigation in any manner. The court has also directed that he shall not harass or communicate with the survivor directly or through any social media platform.

On January 11, Mamkootathil was arrested in connection with the third rape case, which is based on a complaint filed by a woman from Kottayam who is settled abroad. During evidence collection, he reportedly admitted before the Special Investigation Team that he had checked into a hotel room in April 2024, during which the survivor was allegedly raped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have registered three rape cases against the Palkkad MLA. In the first rape case, the Kerala High Court recently stayed his arrest, and in the second rape case, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram granted him anticipatory bail.

Rahul Mamkootathil who was elected to the assembly as a Congress legislator was expelled from the party after survivor in the second case filed a complaint with KPCC President Sunny Joseph.