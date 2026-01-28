Malappuram: Reviving a decades-old proposal, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday defroze the long-pending Thirunnavaya–Guruvayur rail line project, aimed at directly connecting Malabar districts with the temple town of Guruvayur.

An order to this effect was issued by Sujeet Kumar, Joint Director of the Railway Board, stating that further action on the project will be taken by the Southern Railway authorities.

During the statewide debate triggered by the proposed semi-high-speed SilverLine project of K-Rail, the coastal rail corridor connecting Thirunnavaya in Malappuram district with Guruvayur in Thrissur district was repeatedly cited as a viable alternative to the existing rail route via Kuttippuram–Shoranur–Thrissur. The possibility of extending the Thirunnavaya-Guruvayur line upto Eranakulam was also in the discussions.

According to Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, the Railway Board revived the project following a series of discussions with people’s representatives from Kerala.

The survey for the Thirunnavaya–Guruvayur line was first initiated in Thirunnavaya panchayat in 2010 but was halted following strong local protests. After the survey was indefinitely delayed, railway officials convened a meeting in Ponnani in July 2011 to discuss re-routing the line. However, local residents opposed the revised alignment as well.

Farmers in the region have been protesting against the project, arguing that the rail line would damage the ecologically fragile Thrissur–Ponnani Kole wetlands.

Under the initial proposal, the rail line was planned to pass through Kannenkayal, Therettukayal, Mullamadu, Naranippuzha Kummippalam, Valluvampayi, Kaithakkal Kole, Noonakkadavu, Thekkekkettu, and Purankole Kole regions in Malappuram district, and the Paroorppadavu Kole region in Thrissur district. With the project now revived, authorities are expected to consider a fresh alignment.

Earlier, the Railways had proposed the Tanur–Guruvayur rail line in 1995 to connect Guruvayur with the Shoranur–Mangaluru stretch. The plan was later modified to a Kuttippuram–Guruvayur link, which was dropped due to public opposition. After detailed studies and evaluation of multiple alternatives, the Railways decided in 2004 to connect Tanur with Guruvayur. However, persistent protests in Tanur led to another revision, and four years ago the alignment was altered to link Thirunnavaya with Guruvayur.