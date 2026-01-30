Alappuzha: Residents along the Kommadi Bypass have raised an alarm over a National Highway construction project that has buried a local canal and drainage.

According to them, this construction could disrupt the drinking water supply and potentially submerge over 500 houses during the monsoon. Protesting the unscientific approach, residents have formally conveyed their concerns to NHAI officials.

As part of the road construction project, the existing drainage system in the area has been completely covered. The pipeline that supplied drinking water has also been removed. In addition, a significant section of the local canal, which is about three meters wide, has been filled with soil.

A road is planned on top, and a new drainage channel is planned alongside. Residents, however, have raised concerns after realising the potential risks associated with this stage of construction.

Local resident K R Prasannan points to the remaining section of the canal that flows toward Muthalappozhi.

Historically, water from this area flowed through the canal to the sea via Muthalappozhi, preventing flooding in nearby regions, including Kommadi, Karlassery, Poolathara, Kandathil and Chakkamparambu. With the canal and drainage now covered, locals warn that these areas could face serious flood threats during heavy rains.

“This was a traditional canal that once supported water transport, with water flowing naturally through Muthalappozhi. About 200 meters of it have now been filled with soil. Authorities must act to preserve the canal and properly restore both it and the drinking water pipeline, or nearby homes could face serious flooding,” said KR Prasannan, a local resident.