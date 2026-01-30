Thrissur: Three elderly sisters attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison at Mullurkkara here on Thursday. One of them died, while the other two are in critical condition.

Sarojini (75) died after consuming poison. Her sisters, Janaki (83) and Devaki (80), are receiving treatment at the Wadakkanchery Taluk Hospital. The incident came to light after neighbours found the sisters in a critical condition and informed the Cheruthuruthy police. Police rushed to the house and shifted them to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police said the reason for the incident is not yet known and that an investigation is underway. The sisters, all unmarried, were natives of Mandalakkunnu at Vandipparambu in Mullurkkara. They had earlier handed over their property to a trust under the Guruvayur Devaswom that looks after senior citizens, and were staying there. They later returned and were living together at their house.