Thiruvananthapuram: A special pavilion set up by the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri–Value Chain Modernization Project (KERA) emerged as a major attraction during the two-day Loka Kerala Sabha 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram, drawing attention for its showcase of climate-resilient agricultural models and investment opportunities.

The pavilion, organised in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, highlighted key initiatives including modern agri parks, productive alliances, replanting of commercial crops, and the rejuvenation of fallow land under the Nava-Dhan scheme.

The pavilion saw strong footfall from Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) entrepreneurs and foreign business representatives, with discussions on investment, technology transfer, and market collaboration to link Kerala's agricultural value chain with global markets.

Business delegates from various countries, along with A A Rahim MP and MLAs Prathibha Hari, M V Vijay, and K Anselan, visited the pavilion and interacted with project officials.

The project management unit said it would hold follow-up discussions with all stakeholders who expressed interest in collaboration, and that outreach would be extended to participants from the agriculture, agribusiness, startup, research, and NRK sectors.