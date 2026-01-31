Babu CJ, brother of Confident Group owner Roy C J, on Saturday levelled serious allegations against the Income Tax Department in connection with Roy’s death, claiming sustained pressure from tax officials had pushed him into severe mental distress.

Speaking to the media, Babu said Roy was under intense pressure from the IT Department. “Roy called me at 10.40 am on Friday and asked when I would return, as he wanted to meet me. I told him I was in Thailand at the time, and we had planned to meet at 7 am on Saturday,” Babu said.

He maintained that Roy had no personal issues or financial liabilities that could have driven him to take his own life. Babu further alleged that an Additional Commissioner of Income Tax from Kochi had subjected Roy to mental harassment. He said the department had been conducting raids for the past three days and that Roy had been under severe stress for nearly a month.

Roy’s funeral will be held in Bengaluru on Sunday. The body will be brought to Babu’s residence in the morning and kept for public viewing until noon, after which the last rites will be performed. The Karnataka Police have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.