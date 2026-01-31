Kochi: A shocking accident claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy in Kochi’s Chellanam on Friday night. The child was struck and run over by a private bus that reportedly lost control while manoeuvring at high speed.

The deceased boy has been identified as Enoy Jude, a Class 3 student at Santa Cruz Public School, Eramalloor and a resident of Chellanam Bazaar. He was the son of Chinnu and Jude.

The tragedy occurred as the bus, heading to Chellanam from Ernakulam, attempted a sharp, sudden turn near the Bazaar Bridge to avoid a collision with a motorcycle. According to the Kannamaly police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently crashed into an electric pole before running over the young boy who was walking along the roadside.

According to Jinson, a local resident and relative of the family, Enoy had been sent to a nearby grocery store on a quick errand.

“Enoy went to the nearby shop to buy cooking oil after his mother ran out of oil in the kitchen. He was on his way back. The bus lost control and hit the electric post first, which led to a power outage in the area. Enoy was stunned to see this happening in front of him; though he tried to move away from the bus’ path, he was hit and fell under the vehicle. It all happened in a matter of seconds,” Jinson said.

The impact with the electric post led to a power outage plunging the area into darkness, complicating the rescue efforts. CCTV footage of the accident, which has since surfaced online, shows the bus running over the child.

“Nobody initially noticed Enoy lying on the roadside as it was pitch dark due to the power outage. They only saw the bus hitting the electric post. It was only a minute later that residents noticed the boy was lying unconscious on the ground,” Jinson added.

Local residents rushed Enoy to a private hospital in Kannamaly, but he was declared dead upon arrival. His funeral was held at 4 pm on Saturday at Chellanam St Sebastian Church cemetery.

The Kannamaly police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the bus driver. While the vehicle has been taken into custody, the driver’s arrest is not yet recorded.

"Prima facie, it appears the bus was overspeeding. The bus stopped a few metres ahead after running over the boy. We are currently checking the details,” said a police officer.

The accident has sparked outrage among Chellanam residents, who allege that private buses frequently disregard speed limits in the region. Community members have urged authorities to implement stricter traffic enforcement to prevent further loss of life.