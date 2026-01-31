Chalakudy (Thrissur): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to close the old National Highway bridge across the Chalakudy River after a technical inspection revealed severe structural weakening. The over five-decade-old bridge has been slated for complete closure in the coming days to facilitate urgent repair works.

The repairs will be carried out on the western bridge of the NH, which facilitates traffic from Ernakulam towards Thrissur. Once this bridge is closed, traffic in both directions will be diverted through the newly constructed bridge on the eastern side. As part of the diversion arrangements, works are now underway to dismantle the highway medians on either side and strengthen the carriageway.

Officials said the repair works will mainly involve replacing the bridge bearings. Traffic congestion along the National Highway has already intensified due to the ongoing construction of a flyover at Koratty and underpasses at Chirangara, Muringoor and Perambra. The closure of one of the bridges across the Chalakudy River is expected to further aggravate traffic bottlenecks in the area.