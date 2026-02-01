Kochi: In a move set to redefine Kerala's logistics landscape, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will serve as the primary hub for a newly established multimodal cargo network. This ambitious initiative will seamlessly integrate air, road, rail, and water transport, positioning Kochi as a premier global logistics gateway.

The CM made the announcement while inaugurating the plenary session of the International Cargo Business Summit (ICBS) 2026 at Nedumbassery on Sunday. The summit, organised by CIAL in association with FICCI, marked the 25th anniversary of the airport’s cargo department. In a symbolic gesture, Vijayan inaugurated the event by moving a gear lever on a cockpit model installed on stage.

Addressing the summit, he emphasised that CIAL is evolving beyond its traditional role as an airport to foster a business environment conducive to Kerala’s broader economic development.

“CIAL stands as a model for the entire country,” Vijayan said, noting that the airport handled over 65,000 metric tonnes of cargo in the last financial year. This volume is projected to rise to 74,000 tonnes in the current fiscal year. He also highlighted CIAL’s robust financial health, noting its consistent 50 per cent dividend payout to investors.

A major highlight of the summit was the announcement of CIAL’s move into high-value logistics. The airport has begun the certification process for handling pharmaceutical products, with operations expected to commence immediately upon approval.

Industries Minister P Rajeev, in his presidential address, said that the arrival of global logistics giants near CIAL is a testament to the region’s growth. “The establishment of dedicated logistics parks will allow us to fully tap into Kochi's ‘Sea-to-Sky’ potential,” he said.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas welcomed the gathering, while Cargo Department Head Satheesh Kumar R Pai delivered the vote of thanks. The two-day summit brought together global experts who highlighted Kochi’s strategic advantages.

Experts described Kochi as a critical link between maritime trade and air cargo, enabling cost-effective, scalable logistics. Industry leaders, including Tushar Jani of the Cargo Service Centre Group, identified Kochi as the ideal primary gateway for Western and Middle Eastern markets.

The summit showcased innovations like a new mobile app from the Directorate of Plant Protection for real-time inspections and digital phytosanitary certification to speed up agricultural exports.

Discussions centred on the central government’s initiative to establish e-commerce export hubs, with Kochi positioned as a frontrunner due to its infrastructure and competitive trucking costs.

As volumes surge, regulatory authorities emphasised a “safety-first” approach. Deepak Yadav, Deputy Director of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), warned against the misdeclaration of dangerous goods, while Kochi Customs Commissioner (Preventive) Tiju Thomas stressed that while digitisation eases trade, security and national interests remain paramount.