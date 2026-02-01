Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-40 result today 01/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MY 390890 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-740 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MY 390890
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MT 135383
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MW 319761
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
2410, 4841, 7017, 0042, 2680, 5191, 7575, 0614, 3578, 5706, 7827, 2152, 3685, 5813, 8286, 2206, 3710, 6114, 9090
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
3813, 6540, 1296, 8262, 1766, 9487
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0815, 0834, 2933, 1134, 4556, 0453, 1467, 4738, 2013, 5738, 6202, 6494, 6180, 6991, 8215, 7407, 8563, 8193, 8856, 9044, 9456, 6295, 8171, 8828, 9496
Seventh prize: ₹500
0279, 0839, 1236, 0785, 1655, 1739, 0398, 1448, 2323, 0644, 1527, 2364, 0050, 0951, 2214, 2815, 2296, 3021, 3138, 3206, 2394, 3253, 2479, 3286, 0931, 1944, 2673, 3420, 3566, 3789, 4087, 4100, 4313, 4521, 5409, 4983, 5597, 5064, 5798, 5941, 5433, 6347, 5466, 6573, 5515, 6935, 7240, 7463, 4633, 5555, 7078, 7684, 7380, 7944, 8000, 7742, 8649, 7323, 7847, 8786, 8861, 8935, 7519, 8161, 9222, 8534, 9375, 9380, 9413, 9466, 9740, 9824, 7646, 8497, 9342, 9879
Eighth prize: ₹200
0252, 1464, 2162, 2817, 3771, 4610, 5428, 6059, 6945, 7335, 7990, 8330, 9089, 0677, 1496, 2190, 2858, 3966, 4709, 5521, 6252, 6996, 7444, 8064, 8510, 9291, 0895, 1549, 2501, 3422, 4150, 5011, 5529, 6331, 7101, 7492, 8080, 8519, 9305, 0919, 1671, 2536, 3523, 4385, 5043, 5745, 6419, 7138, 7606, 8220, 8574, 9479, 0977, 1868, 2581, 3562, 4422, 5240, 5833, 6582, 7195, 7665, 8294, 8597, 9511, 1193, 1895, 2670, 3608, 4497, 5274, 5873, 6627, 7238, 7725, 8308, 8734, 9857, 0024, 1379, 2042, 2712, 3702, 4550, 5317, 5931, 6780, 7333, 7928, 8312, 9077, 9859
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.