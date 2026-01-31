Kerala lottery Karunya KR-740 result today 31/01/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KJ 972477 | Check complete list
-
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-740 lottery draw.
-
-
The top prize is ₹1 crore, with a second prize of ₹25 lakh and a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
-
-
Winners must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw date and need to submit their tickets along with valid identification.
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-740 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KJ 972477
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KK 649387
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - KH 648824
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
4160, 7920, 8817, 2013, 5045, 8026, 8914, 3163, 6137, 8159, 9101, 3243, 6354, 8200, 9220, 4024, 7789, 8515, 9885
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
5209, 5818, 1901, 7957, 5000, 9064
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0545, 1817, 2829, 0860, 2621, 2884, 0961, 2635, 3565, 5200, 6260, 4669, 6131, 7488, 8432, 5292, 6964, 8651, 0079, 1166, 2711, 4034, 5679, 7118, 9157
Seventh prize: ₹500
0085, 0258, 0259, 0371, 0394, 0461, 0482, 0541, 0718, 0852, 1240, 1385, 1419, 1511, 1581, 1744, 1839, 2021, 2099, 2155, 2209, 2379, 2397, 2473, 2521, 2836, 3057, 3104, 3204, 3310, 3317, 3373, 3554, 3947, 4057, 4078, 4103, 4232, 4460, 4496, 4861, 4904, 5003, 5085, 5285, 5709, 5738, 5843, 5914, 5920, 6110, 6229, 6245, 6286, 6572, 6590, 6982, 7029, 7317, 7413, 7807, 8081, 8083, 8260, 8731, 8888, 8993, 9299, 9428, 9465, 9662, 9667, 9706, 9869, 9912, 9927
Eighth prize: ₹200
0444, 1156, 1735, 2439, 3591, 4316, 4981, 6461, 6927, 7419, 7909, 8478, 8898, 0575, 1218, 1852, 2535, 3637, 4340, 5042, 6470, 7025, 7459, 7938, 8498, 8963, 0864, 1290, 1878, 2773, 3716, 4359, 5072, 6576, 7112, 7578, 8024, 8501, 9011, 0898, 1530, 2186, 2970, 3842, 4481, 5416, 6595, 7218, 7580, 8186, 8522, 9527, 0997, 1627, 2254, 3345, 4094, 4627, 5473, 6672, 7224, 7751, 8193, 8561, 9698, 1088, 1657, 2374, 3476, 4096, 4662, 5690, 6759, 7245, 7786, 8323, 8721, 9763, 0267, 1120, 1669, 2423, 3509, 4204, 4692, 5744, 6821, 7324, 7890, 8440, 8785, 9989
Ninth prize: ₹100
0052, 0056, 0483, 0598, 0677, 0690, 0966, 0982, 1055, 1115, 1352, 1374, 1433, 1465, 1547, 1654, 1717, 1725, 1963, 2053, 2071, 2093, 2148, 2294, 2367, 2453, 2575, 2610, 2729, 2737, 2813, 2889, 2954, 3083, 3177, 3271, 3350, 3439, 3797, 3841, 3846, 3928, 3969, 3993, 4076, 4082, 4110, 4279, 4296, 4346, 4380, 4388, 4389, 4441, 4454, 4511, 4571, 4702, 4722, 4849, 5051, 5091, 5139, 5205, 5260, 5295, 5301, 5351, 5358, 5448, 5517, 5549, 5758, 5963, 6018, 6151, 6173, 6196, 6326, 6363, 6417, 6525, 6573, 6601, 6650, 6716, 6948, 6975, 7042, 7128, 7190, 7222, 7281, 7348, 7371, 7384, 7427, 7433, 7633, 7691, 7695, 7703, 7785, 7801, 8016, 8044, 8046, 8144, 8176, 8239, 8258, 8278, 8333, 8337, 8346, 8367, 8452, 8457, 8612, 8614, 8624, 8671, 8760, 8854, 8920, 8995, 9035, 9061, 9136, 9274, 9285, 9287, 9305, 9415, 9451, 9460, 9476, 9498, 9646, 9729, 9750, 9780, 9886, 9931
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-38 result 31.01.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.