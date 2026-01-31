Moments before Confident Group chairman Roy C J shot himself to death in his office cabin in Bengaluru, he had wished to speak with his mother. The complaint filed by the Confident Group MD, T A Joseph, with the Inspector of Police, Ashok Nagar police station, shows that Roy arrived at the office along with Joseph around 3 pm on Friday. He came to give a statement to the I-T officials.

Soon, he went to his cabin. A little later, Roy informed Joseph that he wished to speak with his mother. By then, Joseph went out and when he returned the security person told him that Roy had instructed him not to allow anyone to the cabin.

Joseph went to his cabin ten minutes later and knocked on the door. When there was no response, he realised that the door was locked from the inside. He broke open the door and entered the cabin to find Roy sitting on the chair with blood on his shirt.

The company staff called for an ambulance, and the medical staff who came along confirmed that there was no pulse. He was immediately rushed to Narayana Hospital, HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

The company has sought a detailed investigation into the circumstances which led to his suicide. According to the complaint, a probe has been demanded to understand if he was under any sort of pressure which forced him to take the extreme step. Roy's family has levelled serious allegations against the Income Tax department officials.

According to the family, the I-T officials had visited the office twice in December and documents were submitted during the raids. The officials then came back on Friday. Roy was earlier told that they would come for a raid in the last week of December and he had waited for them. People close to Roy, shared in their condolence message, that he had shared his anxiety and stress he was being put through following the I-T raids.

The Income Tax department is yet to make an official statement in response to the allegations. The family has reiterated that Roy was not under any kind of financial stress or had issues with debts.