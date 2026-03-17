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Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, on Tuesday announced 25 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections, notably fielding three women alongside other nominees.

Addressing the media here, IUML president Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal on Tuesday announced the party will contest in 27 seats and candidates for Punaloor and Chelakkara will be announced later . He said that the candidates were finalised after holding detailed discussions with the party leaders and members.

Senior leader MK Muneer will not contest in the polls. PK Kunhalikutty will contest from the Malappuram constituency.

The assembly elections will be held on April 9 and the results will be announced on May 4.

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The list of candidates are as follows:

  1. Manjeshwar – MK Ashraf
  2. Kasaragod- Kalladra Mayin Haji
  3. Azhikode – Adv Kareem Cheleri
  4. Koothupuaramba – Jayanthi Rajan
  5. Thiruvamabady – CK Kasim
  6. Kuttiyadi – Palakkal Abdullah
  7. Koduvally – Adv PK Firoz
  8. Perambra- Fathima Tehlia
  9. Kunnamangalam – MA Razack
  10. Kozhikode South – Adv Faisal Babu
  11. Kondotty- TP Ashraf Ali
  12. Ernad – PK Basheeer
  13. Manjeri- Adv Rahmataullah
  14.  Perinthalmanna- Najeeb Kanthapuram
  15. Mankada – Manjalamkuzhi Ali
  16. Malappuram- PK Kunhalikutty
  17. Vengara – KM Shaji
  18. Vallikunnu – TV Ebrahim
  19. Tirurangadi – PMA Zameer
  20.  Kottakkal – Prof Abid Hussain Thangal
  21. Tanur – PK Navas
  22. Tirur- Kurukolli Modieen
  23. Mannarkkad – Adv N Shamsudeen
  24. Guruvayur – CH Rasheed
  25. Kalamassery- Adv VE Abdul Gafoor

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