Kochi: In a significant political shift, the Congress high command has reportedly decided not to field sitting MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in Perumbavoor for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Sources said that the primary reason behind this decision is the sexual harassment case currently being faced by the MLA.

The party leadership is concerned that fielding a candidate with such serious allegations could lead to significant negative repercussions during the election campaign. Although Kunnappilly had sought to have the case dismissed, no final verdict has been reached. Moreover, the case is likely to be considered again by a court in Neyyatinkara in March, making his candidacy a liability for the party.

As the speculations over the new candidate continue, sources said that two names have emerged as frontrunners - Ullas Thomas and Manoj Moothedam, who are Congress leaders and former district panchayat presidents in Ernakulam.

Another reason for replacing Kunnappilly is the alleged influence of the Syro-Malabar Church. The church has reportedly been exerting strong pressure on the Congress leadership to nominate one of its representatives for the Perumbavoor seat.

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Senior church leaders have reportedly communicated their preference to the Congress state leadership. The church's influence is particularly strong in this region, where they are advocating for representation from the Syro-Malabar community, a shift from the traditionally held representation by the Jacobite community.

Kunnappilly belongs to the Jacobite Syrian Christian community. While Ullas Thomas is a candidate from the same Jacobite community as Kunnappilly, Manoj Moothedan belongs to the Syro-Malabar church.

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While there are also discussions about fielding Ernakulam DCC President Mohammed Shiyas from Perumbavoor, sources within the party hint at a shift in strategy. Shiyas's name is now being more prominently considered for the Kochi constituency instead. This change appears to be part of a broader tactical realignment within the party to balance community interests and ensure a strong competitive edge in each seat.

The final decision remains in the hands of the high command as they weigh the implications of community pressure against the need for a clean and winnable candidate list. A crucial meeting regarding the candidate finalisation has been completed in Delhi. The Congress is likely to announce its first list of candidates on Tuesday.