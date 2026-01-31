Hepatitis A cases in Kerala have not been conclusively linked to the KWA water supply, the state government has informed the Union Ministry. In a reply furnished by V Somanna, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, in the Lok Sabha to Shashi Tharoor MP, it was cited that no recent instances of Hepatitis A or other waterborne diseases in Kerala have been conclusively linked to contamination of drinking water supplied by the KWA.

The state government has also informed that in the Hepatitis outbreak at Vengoor in Ernakulam in April 2024, water samples were collected from pipelines and tested and found to be within permissible quality standards and free from contamination. During this period, the area was facing acute water scarcity due to drought, and residents were dependent on alternative water sources, which may have contributed to the occurrence of the disease, according to the reply.

This statement, however, contradicts a report filed by the Revenue Department. A probe by the Revenue officials indicated negligence on the part of the KWA and the local body authorities, which led to the outbreak. Over 250 cases were confirmed at Vengoor in 2024, which also claimed four lives. Even the health department officials had reported that tests conducted on the water samples from a supply scheme at Vengoor showed the presence of the virus and that chlorination was ineffective.

Kerala had reported severe jaundice outbreaks in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam in 2024. The source of infection was well water, a welcome drink served at weddings and water used for cooking in gatherings.

In 2025, as many as 12378 Hepatitis A cases were confirmed in Kerala, claiming 69 lives. The World Health Organisation's note shows that the Hepatitis A virus (HAV) is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person. The weekly outbreak report of IDSP issued by the National Centre for Disease Control for 2024 shows that the majority of jaundice outbreaks in Kerala happened due to a contaminated source of water, which was used in festivals, marriage functions and schools.