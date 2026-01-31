Mumbai: In a major political move, the NCP has elected Sunetra Pawar, wife of late leader Ajit Pawar, as its legislature party leader on Saturday. The party leadership has formally submitted a letter regarding her election to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. With this, Sunetra took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, replacing her husband, who died in a plane crash on January 28.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sunetra on Saturday at 5 pm. The ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan, the official residence of the state Governor.

Senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal, met CM Fadnavis at ‘Varsha’, the latter’s official residence in south Mumbai, and handed over the letter to him. The CM forwarded this letter to the Governor.

According to NCP working president Praful Patel, Sunetra was unanimously elected as the leader of the NCP’s legislature party wing during a meeting held at the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai at 2 pm on Saturday.

The NCP has maintained that its priority at present is the election of its legislature party leader and Deputy Chief Minister following the death of Ajit Pawar.

Besides finance and planning, Ajit Pawar held the excise portfolio. He was also the guardian minister of Beed and Pune districts. He held additional charge of the sports and youth welfare, minority development, and Auqaf (Waqf) departments after party minister Manikrao Kokate resigned last month.

However, it remains to be seen which portfolios will be allotted to Sunetra Pawar.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal indicated that a decision on a merger with the NCP (SP) would be taken by her.

“Our work today was to appoint a new leader. The leaders will take a call on this issue,” he said.