Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The party did not name candidates for several major constituencies, including Kannur, Nemom, Aranmula and Chengannur. Former CPM MLA P Aisha Potty will contest from Kottarakkara.

Out of the 22 sitting MLAs, 17 namely - Sunny Joseph, VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, Roji M John, Aryadan Shoukath, Uma Thomas, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Sajeev Joseph, Anwar Sadath, TJ Vinod, PC Vishnunath, Chandy Oommen, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, AP Anil Kumar, IC Balakrishnan, Saneesh Kumar Joseph and M Vincent are also in the fray. The list confirmed that Malayalam actor Ramesh Pisharody will contest from Palakkad.

The party is fielding former Lok Sabha MP Ramya Haridas in Chirayinkeezhu constituency.

The assembly elections will be held in the state on April 9 and the results will be announced on May 4.

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The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) which met in New Delhi on Tuesday cleared names of candidates for the major chunk of seats for the Kerala elections. As per reports, CEC denied permission to field sitting MPs in the polls.

All the major allies of LDF including CPM, CPI and Kerala Congress had announced their candidates. On Monday, BJP also released first list of 47 candidates.

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The Congress-led UDF is seeking to wrest back power from the LDF alliance, which has been ruling the southern state since 2016.

List of 55 Congress candidates

Vattiyoorkavu – K Muraleedharan Thrithala – VT Balram Manalur – TN Prathapan Kunnathunad – VP Sajeendran Kollam – Bindu Krishna Koyilandy – K Praveen Kumar Kodungallur – OJ Janish Tarur – KC Subrahmanyan Ponnani – KP Noushad Ali Chittur – Sumesh Achuthan Kottarakkara – Aisha Potti Bathery – IC Balakrishnan Nadapuram – KM Abhijith Kozhikode North – K Jayanth Peravoor – Sunny Joseph Irikkoor – Sajeev Joseph Kalpetta – T Siddique Wandoor – AP Anilkumar Nilambur – Aryadan Shoukath Chalakudy – Saneesh Kumar Joseph Angamaly – Roji M John Aluva – Anwar Sadath Paravur – VD Satheesan Ernakulam – TJ Vinod Thrikkakara – Uma Thomas Muvattupuzha – Mathew Kuzhalnadan Kottayam – Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan Puthuppally – Chandy Oommen Haripad – Ramesh Chennithala Karunagappally – CR Mahesh Kundara – PC Vishnunath Kovalam – M Vincent Pathanapuram – Jyothikumar Chamakkala Elathur – Vidya Balakrishnan Palakkad – Ramesh Pisharody Chirayinkeezhu – Ramya Haridas Dharmadam – Abdul Rasheed Thalassery – KP Saju Mananthavady – Usha Vijayan Balussery – VT Sooraj Thavanur – VS Joy Kongad – KA Thulasi Malampuzha – A Suresh Nenmara – T Thankappan Alathur – KN Febin Ollur – Shaji J Koden kandath Thrissur – Rajan J Pallan Nattika – Sunil Laloor Kaipamangalam – TM Nassar Pudukkad – KM Babu Raj Vaikom – K Binimon Aroor – Shanimol Usman Cherthala – KR Rajendraprasad Mavelikkara – Muthara Raj Chathannur – Sooraj Ravi