Kochi: Vellathooval Stephen, a former Naxal leader in Kerala, passed away at Kothamangalam here on Saturday. His last rites will be performed at his residence in Vadattuppara on Sunday. According to his relatives, the 82-year-old was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Stephen was known as one of the founding leaders of Naxalism in Kerala during the 1960s, along with Naxal Varghese and Kunnikkal Narayanan. He had been an accused in 18 cases, including murder.

Stephen attacked Kannur's Thalassery Police Station in 1968. Although he absconded, he was actively involved in criminal activities as part of the revolution. He was arrested in 1971 and served a 15-year jail term. After being released from jail, he became an Evangelist and took up tailoring as a means of livelihood.

His autobiography, 'Vellathooval Stephente Athmakatha', gained public acclaim. He was born as the son of Sakkariah and Annamma at Chundamannu in Kottayam. Later, the family relocated to Vellathooval in Idukki.