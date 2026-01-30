The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-38 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – RT 207473

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RV 815474

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RT 629545

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0058, 1791, 1822, 1824, 2973, 4035, 4560, 4722, 5363, 5662, 5672, 6409, 6549, 7200, 7251, 8650, 9033, 9103, 9694

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0281, 1252, 3027, 4803, 7734, 8085

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0426, 1126, 1557, 2253 2762, 3048, 3321, 3652 3656, 4160, 4282, 4363 4720, 4743, 6381, 6992 7322, 7327, 7599, 7944 7984, 8161, 8611, 9031 9405

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0104, 0216, 0218, 0243, 0265, 0512, 0534 0589, 0612, 0650, 0660, 0674, 0715, 0845 1214, 1265, 1343, 1770, 1998, 2007, 2020 2336, 2450, 2646, 2878, 2987, 3045, 3202 3256, 3386, 3564, 3727, 3751, 3790, 3799 3818, 4019, 4367, 4429, 4712, 4771, 5179 5471, 5716, 5752, 5898, 6053, 6152, 6271 6446, 6654, 6710, 6906, 6961, 7105, 7207 7273, 7418, 7598, 7713, 7801, 8003, 8203 8412, 8505, 8567, 8607, 8672, 8708, 8840 8923, 9003, 9114, 9160, 9337, 9497

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0238, 0308, 0434, 0545, 0755, 0797, 0822 0881, 1007, 1086, 1344, 1522, 1551, 1570 1590, 1634, 1717, 1799, 1955, 2083, 2230 2534, 2555, 2700, 2712, 2829, 3378, 3424 3456, 3655, 3807, 3872, 3930, 4070, 4217 4301, 4426, 4539, 5094, 5453, 5589, 5645 5667, 5794, 5827, 5955, 6026, 6044, 6411 6502, 6533, 6545, 6572, 6761, 6764, 6827 6919, 6970, 7008, 7064, 7120, 7468, 7523 7584, 7589, 7611, 7880, 7882, 7886, 7946 7965, 8016, 8019, 8036, 8069, 8372, 8419 8570, 8612, 8688, 8798, 8874, 9131, 9319 9352, 9372, 9510, 9535, 9539, 9748, 9776, 9869

Ninth prize: ₹100

0106, 0148, 0165, 0181, 0279, 0456, 0466, 0496, 0558 0623, 0645, 0788, 0861, 0959, 1014, 1075, 1217, 1272 1380, 1494, 1542, 1545, 1619, 1624, 1690, 1711, 1801 1820, 1931, 1941, 1948, 2211, 2260, 2318, 2446, 2452 2526, 2740, 2826, 2828, 2890, 2906, 2951, 3004, 3010 3056, 3060, 3085, 3086, 3091, 3121, 3183, 3204, 3236 3476, 3507, 3548, 3571, 3590, 3604, 3610, 3703, 3783 3844, 3967, 4042, 4071, 4144, 4277, 4340, 4411, 4527 5115, 5159, 5228, 5234, 5421, 5437, 5450, 5553, 5558 5606, 5784, 5796, 5822, 5841, 5884, 5913, 6069, 6085 6093, 6135, 6156, 6266, 6303, 6491, 6507, 6680, 6732 6808, 6832, 6852, 6902, 7009, 7040, 7195, 7204, 7223 7310, 7360, 7390, 7404, 7458, 7497, 7724, 7853, 7865 7922, 8059, 8219, 8263, 8315, 8521, 8637, 8698, 8769 8847, 8849, 8919, 9222, 9233, 9245, 9268, 9286, 9305 9515, 9596, 9668, 9670, 9685, 9743, 9854, 9907, 9996

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.