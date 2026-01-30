Kannur: CPM whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan, who was expelled from the party, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking police protection for the launch of his “explosive” book in Payyannur on February 4.

Kunhikrishnan, who was a member of the CPM’s Kannur District Committee, said he sought the court's intervention because CPM workers assaulted Congress and BJP workers, who took out separate protest marches in Payyannur town after he went public with the allegations of financial misappropriation by party leaders, including MLA T I Madhusoodanan, on January 24.

Congress workers, who took out the march to the MLA’s office, demanded his resignation. BJP workers were demanding a Vigilance inquiry into Kunhikrishan’s allegations, which included siphoning money raised for the family of CPM worker C V Dhanraj (38), allegedly by BJP-RSS workers.

In his petition, Kunhikrishnan named the District Collector, the Rural Superintendent of Police, the Payyannur SHO, CPM district secretary K K Ragesh, CPM Payyannur area secretary P Santhosh, and MLA T I Madhusoodanan as respondents.

Asked why the MLA had been included, Kunhikrishnan told Onmaronama that the attacks were taking place “at his instigation”. Kunhikrishnan clarified that he was not seeking protection for his life or property but for the book launch event. His book ‘The Rank Should Correct the Leadership’ is expected to have details and proof of the alleged corrupt practices committed by party leaders.

Kunhikrishnan has levelled three principal allegations: siphoning of funds collected for Dhanraj’s family; diversion of money raised to build the CPM’s Payyannur Area Committee office; and funds collected through fake receipts for the 2021 Payyannur Assembly election. The first two fundraisers were held in 2016, when Madhusoodhan served as Payyannur Area secretary, and the third when he was the Assembly candidate.

After repeated efforts within the party to seek accountability from the leadership over the alleged financial misappropriation came to nothing, Kunhikrishnan went public on January 24. After Kunhikrishnan went public with his allegations, CPM state leaders branded him “a tool of anti-Marxist parties”, while K K Ragesh publicly described him as a “traitor” while announcing his expulsion from the party on January 26.

The same evening, CPM workers held a demonstration in front of his house and burst loud crackers.

When a small group of about 25 people later took out a march in support of Kunhikrishnan, the motorcycle of one of the supporters, Prasannan, was set on fire. “Prasannan’s house is 150 metres from my house. He is a medical representative and depends on the vehicle for his livelihood,” Kunhikrishnan had said.

Police have not yet arrested the culprits behind the arson attack. Earlier, CPM Payyannur area secretary P Santhosh had described the attacks on Congress and BJP workers as “sample fireworks” and added that attempts to insult the MLA or the party would not be “watched with folded arms”.

Kunhikrishnan said the atmosphere of intimidation extended even to private spaces. Recently, when he attended a private event along with his wife and minor grandchildren, demonstrations were held against him, allegedly led by party leaders.

The police protection was sought against the backdrop of these events. The book launch was originally scheduled for January 29 but was postponed due to the prevailing tension in Payyannur. ‘The Rank Should Correct the Leadership’ is scheduled to be released on February 4 at Gandhi Park, Payyannur, at 4.30 pm.

Political analyst Joseph C Mathew will release the book, while writer V S Anilkumar will receive the first copy. Kunhikrishnan will explain the theme of the book. The event is being organised by Jagratha Payyannur.