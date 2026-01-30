Chennai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded the statement of actor Jayaram in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. The SIT questioned the actor at his residence in Chennai. The move is aimed at making Jayaram a witness in the case. During the questioning, the SIT primarily sought details about Jayaram’s association with Unnikrishnan Potty.

In his statement, Jayaram said he has been visiting Sabarimala every year for the past 40 years and that his acquaintance with Potty developed through these visits. He also stated that he came to know Govardhanan through Unnikrishnan Potty. According to Jayaram, Potty told him that keeping newly made gold plates meant for the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum at home for prayers would bring prosperity. It was on this basis that the puja was performed. The actor also stated that he had participated in pujas conducted at the temple.

Earlier, images showing the gold plates being displayed and kept for prayers at Jayaram’s residence had surfaced. Subsequently, when reports related to the gold theft emerged, Jayaram confirmed that the gold plates had been brought to his home.

The SIT’s crucial moves come at a time when the main accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, Unnikrishnan Potty, is likely to be released on statutory bail. Although Potty was arrested, the failure to file a charge sheet within 90 days has opened the door for statutory bail. The SIT arrested Potty on October 17 in connection with the dwarapalaka idol fraud case. The theft involving the gold plates is the second case registered against him. His arrest in this case was recorded on November 3.