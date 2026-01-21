Kollam: A Vigilance court here on Wednesday granted bail to Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the sensational Sabarimala gold scam. However, he will remain in jail, as he is still in judicial custody in a case related to the alleged theft of gold from the doors of the sanctum sanctorum.

The Kollam court granted statutory bail to Potty only in the case related to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols. He had sought bail on the ground that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases had failed to file a chargesheet within the mandatory 90-day period stipulated under the law.

The detailed order, including the reasons and conditions for granting bail, is yet to be made available.

In October, the SIT arrested Potty in the two cases after interrogating him for over 11 hours. The cases were registered following a Kerala High Court order directing a probe after Devaswom Vigilance reported the misappropriation of gold from the popular Ayyappa temple.

The SIT has so far arrested 12 people, including Potty and two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), in the two cases.