The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-608 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PP 393805

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PT 719373

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PX 371804

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0291, 0412, 0416, 0528, 0737 1860, 3101, 3514, 3669, 3836 5601, 7101, 7373, 7966, 8759 8876, 8992, 9037, 9924

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

2855, 3675, 3985, 6298 6553, 8574

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0382, 1056, 1342, 1783 1872, 2080, 2272, 2345 2698, 2924, 3677, 4652 4797, 4883, 5725, 5884 6018, 6388, 6472, 6605 7658, 7710, 8608, 8763 9426

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0198, 0402, 0477, 0649, 0719, 0805, 0910, 1026, 1034, 1129, 1346, 1404, 1498, 1628, 1750, 1910, 1913, 1926, 1983, 2008, 2024, 2312, 2588, 2628, 2690, 2936, 3018, 3068, 3205, 3213, 3256, 3365, 3422, 3797, 4296, 4379, 4600, 4629, 4778, 4838, 5350, 5540, 5595, 5759, 5822, 5954, 5964, 6106, 6209, 6389, 6465, 6491, 6501, 6918, 6941, 7349, 7387, 7449, 7535, 7750, 7842, 7908, 7956, 7983, 8218, 8360, 8458, 8539, 8702, 8723, 8766, 8840, 9251, 9467, 9538, 9674

Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)

0039, 0095, 0142, 0269, 0439, 0927, 0969 1016, 1368, 1388, 1514, 1718, 1966, 1989 2007, 2342, 2378, 2582, 2637, 2712, 2734 2808, 2842, 2897, 3040, 3067, 3138, 3195 3223, 3252, 3430, 3475, 3524, 3526, 3810 4020, 4393, 4479, 4560, 4566, 4821, 4852 4877, 4930, 5198, 5264, 5346, 5348, 5392 5656, 5668, 5727, 5762, 5847, 6135, 6151 6175, 6322, 6704, 6740, 6878, 7009, 7082 7180, 7600, 7776, 7915, 8058, 8254, 8389 8494, 8529, 8823, 9046, 9067, 9236, 9288 9315, 9439, 9569, 9600, 9672, 9686, 9812

Ninth prize: ₹100

0005, 0014, 0050, 0071, 0160, 0165, 0217, 0260, 0419, 0420, 0442, 0536, 0565 0590, 0597, 0704, 0735, 0749, 0824, 0900, 1020, 1021, 1095, 1096, 1116, 1214, 1216, 1224 1228, 1301, 1525, 1594, 1816, 1895, 1916, 1936, 2003, 2084, 2107, 2212, 2222, 2229, 2260 2457, 2619, 2706, 2866, 3144, 3145, 3162, 3168, 3202, 3246, 3272, 3344, 3461, 3522, 3570 3576, 3616, 3635, 3778, 3804, 3821, 3856, 3858, 3883, 3931, 3975, 4007, 4227, 4394, 4514 4569, 4610, 4716, 4749, 4824, 4844, 4886, 5029, 5064, 5103, 5211, 5243, 5244, 5258, 5391 5414, 5443, 5551, 5580, 5587, 5630, 5670, 5723, 5738, 5792, 5871, 6055, 6102, 6182, 6286 6407, 6448, 6574, 6622, 6648, 6865, 6951, 7074, 7107, 7161, 7200, 7341, 7368, 7468, 7477 7500, 7504, 7506, 7617, 7711, 7723, 7877, 7940, 8027, 8056, 8065, 8324, 8461, 8551, 8564 8584, 8617, 8743, 8817, 8912, 8956, 8982, 8985, 9001, 9019, 9024, 9047, 9056, 9057, 9193 9494, 9571, 9746, 9779, 9862, 9905, 9946, 9992

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.