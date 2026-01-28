The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-37 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DJ 904882

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DF 611861

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DJ 337734

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0299, 0408, 0445, 0882, 0949 1963, 2593, 2656, 3882, 4232 4754, 4931, 5406, 6019, 6229 6361, 7641, 9048, 9879

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0278, 0854, 1695, 7857 8024, 8615

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0285, 0517, 0637, 0657, 0692, 1621, 1630, 1902, 2231, 2248, 2318, 3275, 3632, 4195, 4343, 5448, 5587, 5689, 5763, 6410, 7576, 8508, 9062, 9138, 9409

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0054, 0321, 0851, 0901, 0958, 1017, 1047 1112, 1124, 1134, 1217, 1374, 1527, 1610 1729, 1841, 1967, 2037, 2356, 2422, 2466 2469, 2499, 2814, 2972, 3197, 3214, 3372 3573, 3792, 3846, 3858, 4049, 4088, 4342 4787, 4793, 4816, 4850, 4873, 5091, 5184 5374, 5461, 5484, 5636, 5700, 5765, 5792 6053, 6059, 6198, 6317, 6369, 6423, 6643 6960, 7367, 7663, 7715, 7758, 7824, 7904 7912, 7969, 8004, 8019, 8498, 8535, 8643 8673, 8821, 8898, 8995, 9538, 9607

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighth prize: ₹200 (96)

0041, 0132, 0138, 0144, 0270, 0411, 0556 0654, 0936, 0996, 1141, 1234, 1245, 1269 1270, 1648, 1650, 1672, 1706, 1849, 1881 2029, 2207, 2252, 2369, 2402, 2623, 2919 2987, 3034, 3042, 3101, 3294, 3409, 3529 3652, 3761, 3838, 3841, 3884, 3955, 4016 4177, 4290, 4345, 4516, 4561, 5038, 5062 5135, 5143, 5167, 5243, 5680, 5690, 5878 6244, 6259, 6325, 6449, 6457, 6500, 6599 6768, 6785, 6966, 7012, 7100, 7223, 7375 7472, 7481, 7502, 7541, 7579, 7589, 7643 7669, 7761, 7796, 7797, 8230, 8275, 8341 8419, 8805, 8820, 8977, 9016, 9270, 9289 9399, 9450, 9660, 9703, 9878

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Sthree Sakthi SS-504 result 27.01.2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.