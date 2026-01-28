Kozhikode: The diary entries of the 26-year-old woman, who was murdered by her lover at Malikkadavu, reveal shocking details about her relationship with the accused. According to the police, jottings from the diary indicate that the woman had anticipated a possible attempt by the accused to kill her, as he was unwilling to marry her, but she never expected such a plan to be carried out on the day.

It was on Tuesday that a police team led by Elathur Inspector of Police K R Ranjith arrested 36-year-old K Vyshakhan, a native of Thadambattuthazham in the city, in connection with the death of a woman, who is a close relative of the accused. The woman died on Saturday. Initially, police received information that the woman was found hanging inside an automobile workshop at Morikkara near Malikkadavu, which was owned by the accused. But later, police found that the woman was murdered after being lured to the workshop on the pretext of committing suicide together.

Police said the girl noted all the meetings between the accused and the woman in her personal diary for the last several years. It was at the age of 14 that the woman became close to the accused when he married her close relative in 2013. Police said the diary notes show that she was subjected to sexual abuse at the age of 16 for the first time, and it continued for several years.

“The relationship between the girl and Vyshakhan was marked by recurring issues, disputes, and intense emotional involvement. The diary entries indicate that the girl suspected the accused might turn against her, as she wanted to marry him, while he believed the marriage was impractical and would destroy his family life. However, they had recently reconciled, and the accused succeeded in making her believe that he would marry her in the near future. As a result, she came to the workshop owned by the accused to discuss their future plans,” said a police source.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the accused took more than a month to plan to kill the woman. Police have found that he collected more than 30 sleeping pills as part of his plan to kill the woman. "We have learnt that the accused procured the pills over a period of more than one month. He invited the woman to the workshop in Morikkara to discuss their future plan to live together. But during the discussion, he informed the girl that he could not proceed with the plan and suggested that they commit suicide together. Then he forced the girl to drink juice mixed with sleeping pills," said a police official.

"He also consumed juice to convince her, but mixed only a small quantity of pills in his drink. After both consumed the juice, he pretended to be partially unconscious. When the woman began to feel dizzy and faint, he suggested hanging themselves to end their lives together. Then both stood on wooden stools and tightened nooses around their necks. However, the accused suddenly jumped down and removed the wooden stool on which the woman was standing. Only because she was in a faint stage that she could not respond immediately to the unexpected move from Vyshak, and she died within minutes. We can clearly say that it was a well-executed murder plan by Vyshakh," the official added.

After the incident, Vyshakhan informed his wife that the woman had hanged herself inside the workshop. Vyshakhan was also admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, as he also consumed sleeping pills. But he was taken into custody by the police from the hospital.

Meanwhile, forensic experts conducted an examination at the crime scene on Wednesday and collected evidence. Aiming a detailed interrogation, police will file a petition at the JFCM court, Koyilandi on Wednesday, seeking custody of the accused.