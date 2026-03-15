Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday said only 26 days remain for what he described as the end of LDF's misgovernance in Kerala, adding that the state is waiting to deliver its verdict.

He said the people of Kerala will put an end to the alleged misgovernance of LDF and usher in the beginning of a new era. Team UDF is approaching the election with strong confidence and renewed hope, he added. According to Satheesan, the United Democratic Front will return to power in Kerala with more than 100 seats.

Highlighting the front’s electoral performance, Satheesan said the UDF delivered notable results in all Assembly bypolls held over the past five years. In Thrikkakara, the majority increased from 12,000 votes to 25,000.

In Puthuppally, the margin rose from 9,000 votes to 37,000. In Palakkad, the majority grew from 4,000 votes to 18,000. In Chelakkara, the CPM’s margin of 40,000 votes dropped to 12,000. In Nilambur, the UDF won the seat after previously losing it by 3,000 votes.

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He also said UDF candidates secured larger victory margins in the parliamentary elections compared with 2019. In the local body elections, the front recorded its biggest victory in the past 30 years.

Satheesan said Team UDF has clearly presented the LDF government’s alleged failures before the public and expressed confidence that voters will respond to them in the upcoming election. He added that the UDF has prepared plans and programmes to revive Kerala in sectors where the LDF has failed.