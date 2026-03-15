Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI), a major ally of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. The state will go to the polls on April 9, and the results will be announced on May 4.

CPI candidates will contest in 25 seats, said party secretary Binoy Viswam while addressing a press conference here.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani, Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil, and Agriculture Minister P Prasad will contest from Ollur, Chadayamangalam, Nedumangad and Cherthala constituencies, respectively.

As announced earlier, sitting MLA ET Taison will challenge Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in the Paravur constituency.

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In Thrissur, P Balachandran has been replaced by poet Alankode Leelakrishnan, who is the state president of Yuvakalasahithi, the CPI’s cultural organisation.

The complete list of the party’s candidates is as follows:

Kanhangad – Adv Govindan Pallikkapil Nadapuram – Adv P Vasantham Tirurangadi – Ajith Koladi Manjeri – Musthafa VM (Independent) Ernad – Adv Shafeer Kizhisseri Pattambi – Muhammed Muhsin Mannarkkad – Mansil Abubacker Thrissur – Alankode Leelakrishnan Ollur – Adv K Rajan Nattika – Geetha Gopi Kaipamangalam– KK Valsaraj Kodungallur – VR Sunil Kumar Paravur – ET Taison Master Muvattupuzha – N Arun Cherthala – P Prasad Haripad – TT Jismon Vaikom – P Pradeep Peerumade– K Salimkumar Adoor – Priji Kannan Punalur – Ajay Prasad C Chadayamangalam – J Chinchurani Karunagappally – Adv MS Tara Chathannur – Adv R Rajendran Nedumangad – Adv GR Anil Chirayinkeezhu – Manoj B Edamana