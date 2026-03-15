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Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI), a major ally of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. The state will go to the polls on April 9, and the results will be announced on May 4.

CPI candidates will contest in 25 seats, said party secretary Binoy Viswam while addressing a press conference here.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani, Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil, and Agriculture Minister P Prasad will contest from Ollur, Chadayamangalam, Nedumangad and Cherthala constituencies, respectively.

As announced earlier, sitting MLA ET Taison will challenge Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in the Paravur constituency.

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In Thrissur, P Balachandran has been replaced by poet Alankode Leelakrishnan, who is the state president of Yuvakalasahithi, the CPI’s cultural organisation.

The complete list of the party’s candidates is as follows:

  1. Kanhangad – Adv Govindan Pallikkapil
  2. Nadapuram – Adv P Vasantham
  3. Tirurangadi – Ajith Koladi
  4. Manjeri – Musthafa VM (Independent)
  5. Ernad – Adv Shafeer Kizhisseri
  6. Pattambi – Muhammed Muhsin
  7. Mannarkkad – Mansil Abubacker
  8. Thrissur – Alankode Leelakrishnan
  9. Ollur – Adv K Rajan
  10. Nattika – Geetha Gopi
  11. Kaipamangalam– KK Valsaraj
  12. Kodungallur – VR Sunil Kumar
  13. Paravur – ET Taison Master
  14. Muvattupuzha – N Arun
  15. Cherthala – P Prasad
  16. Haripad – TT Jismon
  17. Vaikom – P Pradeep
  18. Peerumade– K Salimkumar
  19. Adoor – Priji Kannan
  20. Punalur – Ajay Prasad C
  21. Chadayamangalam – J Chinchurani
  22. Karunagappally – Adv MS Tara
  23. Chathannur – Adv R Rajendran
  24. Nedumangad – Adv GR Anil
  25. Chirayinkeezhu – Manoj B Edamana
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