CPI names 25 candidates for Kerala assembly polls, all 4 ministers to contest
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The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced its candidates for 25 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9 with results on May 4.
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Several current ministers, including K Rajan, J Chinchurani, GR Anil, and P Prasad, will be contesting from their respective constituencies.
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Notable changes in candidate selection include Alankode Leelakrishnan replacing P Balachandran in Thrissur and sitting MLA ET Taison challenging Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in Paravur.
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Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI), a major ally of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. The state will go to the polls on April 9, and the results will be announced on May 4.
CPI candidates will contest in 25 seats, said party secretary Binoy Viswam while addressing a press conference here.
Revenue Minister K Rajan, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani, Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil, and Agriculture Minister P Prasad will contest from Ollur, Chadayamangalam, Nedumangad and Cherthala constituencies, respectively.
As announced earlier, sitting MLA ET Taison will challenge Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in the Paravur constituency.
In Thrissur, P Balachandran has been replaced by poet Alankode Leelakrishnan, who is the state president of Yuvakalasahithi, the CPI’s cultural organisation.
The complete list of the party’s candidates is as follows:
- Kanhangad – Adv Govindan Pallikkapil
- Nadapuram – Adv P Vasantham
- Tirurangadi – Ajith Koladi
- Manjeri – Musthafa VM (Independent)
- Ernad – Adv Shafeer Kizhisseri
- Pattambi – Muhammed Muhsin
- Mannarkkad – Mansil Abubacker
- Thrissur – Alankode Leelakrishnan
- Ollur – Adv K Rajan
- Nattika – Geetha Gopi
- Kaipamangalam– KK Valsaraj
- Kodungallur – VR Sunil Kumar
- Paravur – ET Taison Master
- Muvattupuzha – N Arun
- Cherthala – P Prasad
- Haripad – TT Jismon
- Vaikom – P Pradeep
- Peerumade– K Salimkumar
- Adoor – Priji Kannan
- Punalur – Ajay Prasad C
- Chadayamangalam – J Chinchurani
- Karunagappally – Adv MS Tara
- Chathannur – Adv R Rajendran
- Nedumangad – Adv GR Anil
- Chirayinkeezhu – Manoj B Edamana