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Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Sunday announced the party candidates for the state assembly elections. Addressing the media at AKG Centre here, Govindan listed the LDF government’s major projects, including Wayanad township project and the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

“CPM is contesting in 86 seats in the state. A total of 56 sitting MLAs are also in the fray,” said Govindan. He confirmed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest the polls. 

He maded the announcement minutes after the Election Commission of India declared the poll schedule for the state. The assembly elections will be held in the Kerala on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4. The CPM-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time.

"CPM candidates are contesting in 75 constituencies, while six others are contesting as independents. The party will announce its independent candidates for five seats - Koduvally, Kottakkal, Kondotty, Tirur and Palakkad later," said the CPM secretary.

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He added that the candidates for the remaining seats will be announced within two days.

Adv T Ashok Kumar will contest as the CPM-backed independent candidate in Mahe which comes under Puducherry.

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Ministers V Sivankutty, MB Rajesh, Veena George, VN Vasavan, P Rajeev, Dr R Bindu, KN Balagopal, PA Mohammed Riyas, OR Kelu, V Abdurahiman and Saji Cherian are also among the party’s candidates. LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan, Senior party leaders KK Shailaja, Prof C Raveendranath will contest from Perambara, Peravoor and Manalur constituencies respectively.

Former Indian footballer U Sharafali will contest as CPM's independent candidate from Nilambur in Malappuram.

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The list of the candidates are as follows:

  1. Manjeshwaram – KR Jayanandan
  2. Uduma – Adv CH Kunhambu
  3. Trikaripur – Dr VPP Musthafa
  4. Payyannur – TI Madhusoodanan
  5. Taliparamba – PK Shyamala Teacher
  6. Azhikode – KV Sumesh
  7. Kalliasseri – M Vijin
  8. Dharmadam – Pinarayi Vijayan
  9. Mattannur – VK Sanoj
  10. Peravoor – KK Shailaja Teacher
  11. Thalassery – Karayi Rajan
  12. Mananthavady – OR Kelu
  13. Sulthan Bathery – MS Viswanathan
  14. Kuttiady – KP Kunhammed Kutty Master
  15. Perambra – TP Ramakrishnan
  16. Balussery – Adv KM Sachin Dev
  17. Koyilandy – K Dasan
  18. Kozhikode North – Thottathil Raveendran
  19. Beypore – PA Mohammed Riyas
  20. Thiruvambady – Linto Joseph
  21. Ponnani – Adv MK Sakeer
  22. Vandoor – Dr KK Damodaran Master
  23. Perinthalmanna – VP Mohammed Haneefa
  24. Mankada – MP Alavi
  25. Thrithala – MB Rajesh
  26. Tarur – PP Sumod
  27. Alathur – TM Shashi
  28. Nenmara – K Preman
  29. Shoranur – P Mammikkutty
  30. Ottapalam – Adv K Premkumar
  31. Kongad – Adv K Shanthakumari
  32. Malampuzha – A Prabhakaran
  33. Kunnamkulam – AC Moideen
  34. Chelakkara – UR Pradeep
  35. Manalur – Prof C Ravindranath
  36. Guruvayur – NK Akbar
  37. Pudukkad – KK Ramachandran
  38. Irinjalakuda – Dr R Bindu
  39. Wadakkanchery – Xavier Chittilappilly
  40. Angamaly – Saju Paul
  41. Aluva – Adv AM Ariff
  42. Kunnathunad – PV Sreenijin
  43. Vaikom – Adv MB Shaini
  44. Kalamassery – P Rajeev
  45. Thrikkakara – Adv Pushpadas
  46. Kochi – KJ Maxi
  47. Thripunithura – KN Unnikrishnan
  48. Kothamangalam – Antony John
  49. Udumbanchola – KK Jayachandran
  50. Devikulam – Adv A Raja
  51. Ettumanoor – VN Vasavan
  52. Kottayam – Adv K Anilkumar
  53. Puthuppally – KM Radhakrishnan
  54. Aroor – Daleema
  55. Alappuzha – PP Chitharanjan
  56. Ambalappuzha – H Salam
  57. Kayamkulam – Adv U Prathibha
  58. Chengannur – Saji Cherian
  59. Mavelikkara – MS Arun Kumar
  60. Aranmula – Veena George
  61. Konni – Adv KU Janish Kumar
  62. Kottarakkara – KN Balagopal
  63. Kundara – SL Sajikumar
  64. Iravipuram – M Noushad
  65. Kollam – S Jayamohan
  66. Varkala – Adv V Joy
  67. Attingal – OS Ambika
  68. Vamanapuram – Adv DK Murali
  69. Kazhakkoottam – Kadakampally Surendran
  70. Vattiyoorkavu – Adv VK Prasanth
  71. Nemom – V Sivankutty
  72. Kattakada – Adv IB Satheesh
  73. Aruvikkara – Adv G Stephen
  74. Neyyattinkara – K Ansalan
  75. Parassala – CK Hareendran

Independents (Supported)

  1. Kunnamangalam – PTA Rahim
  2. Tanur – V Abdurahiman
  3. Vengara – Mohammed Sabah Kunnukuzhikkal
  4. Nilambur – U Sharafali
  5. Tavanur – Dr KT Jaleel
  6. Chavara – Dr Sujith Vijayan
  7. Mahe – Adv T Ashok Kumar (Independent)

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