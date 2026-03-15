Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Sunday announced the party candidates for the state assembly elections. Addressing the media at AKG Centre here, Govindan listed the LDF government’s major projects, including Wayanad township project and the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

“CPM is contesting in 86 seats in the state. A total of 56 sitting MLAs are also in the fray,” said Govindan. He confirmed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest the polls.

He maded the announcement minutes after the Election Commission of India declared the poll schedule for the state. The assembly elections will be held in the Kerala on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4. The CPM-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time.

"CPM candidates are contesting in 75 constituencies, while six others are contesting as independents. The party will announce its independent candidates for five seats - Koduvally, Kottakkal, Kondotty, Tirur and Palakkad later," said the CPM secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the candidates for the remaining seats will be announced within two days.

Adv T Ashok Kumar will contest as the CPM-backed independent candidate in Mahe which comes under Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers V Sivankutty, MB Rajesh, Veena George, VN Vasavan, P Rajeev, Dr R Bindu, KN Balagopal, PA Mohammed Riyas, OR Kelu, V Abdurahiman and Saji Cherian are also among the party’s candidates. LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan, Senior party leaders KK Shailaja, Prof C Raveendranath will contest from Perambara, Peravoor and Manalur constituencies respectively.

Former Indian footballer U Sharafali will contest as CPM's independent candidate from Nilambur in Malappuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list of the candidates are as follows:

Manjeshwaram – KR Jayanandan Uduma – Adv CH Kunhambu Trikaripur – Dr VPP Musthafa Payyannur – TI Madhusoodanan Taliparamba – PK Shyamala Teacher Azhikode – KV Sumesh Kalliasseri – M Vijin Dharmadam – Pinarayi Vijayan Mattannur – VK Sanoj Peravoor – KK Shailaja Teacher Thalassery – Karayi Rajan Mananthavady – OR Kelu Sulthan Bathery – MS Viswanathan Kuttiady – KP Kunhammed Kutty Master Perambra – TP Ramakrishnan Balussery – Adv KM Sachin Dev Koyilandy – K Dasan Kozhikode North – Thottathil Raveendran Beypore – PA Mohammed Riyas Thiruvambady – Linto Joseph Ponnani – Adv MK Sakeer Vandoor – Dr KK Damodaran Master Perinthalmanna – VP Mohammed Haneefa Mankada – MP Alavi Thrithala – MB Rajesh Tarur – PP Sumod Alathur – TM Shashi Nenmara – K Preman Shoranur – P Mammikkutty Ottapalam – Adv K Premkumar Kongad – Adv K Shanthakumari Malampuzha – A Prabhakaran Kunnamkulam – AC Moideen Chelakkara – UR Pradeep Manalur – Prof C Ravindranath Guruvayur – NK Akbar Pudukkad – KK Ramachandran Irinjalakuda – Dr R Bindu Wadakkanchery – Xavier Chittilappilly Angamaly – Saju Paul Aluva – Adv AM Ariff Kunnathunad – PV Sreenijin Vaikom – Adv MB Shaini Kalamassery – P Rajeev Thrikkakara – Adv Pushpadas Kochi – KJ Maxi Thripunithura – KN Unnikrishnan Kothamangalam – Antony John Udumbanchola – KK Jayachandran Devikulam – Adv A Raja Ettumanoor – VN Vasavan Kottayam – Adv K Anilkumar Puthuppally – KM Radhakrishnan Aroor – Daleema Alappuzha – PP Chitharanjan Ambalappuzha – H Salam Kayamkulam – Adv U Prathibha Chengannur – Saji Cherian Mavelikkara – MS Arun Kumar Aranmula – Veena George Konni – Adv KU Janish Kumar Kottarakkara – KN Balagopal Kundara – SL Sajikumar Iravipuram – M Noushad Kollam – S Jayamohan Varkala – Adv V Joy Attingal – OS Ambika Vamanapuram – Adv DK Murali Kazhakkoottam – Kadakampally Surendran Vattiyoorkavu – Adv VK Prasanth Nemom – V Sivankutty Kattakada – Adv IB Satheesh Aruvikkara – Adv G Stephen Neyyattinkara – K Ansalan Parassala – CK Hareendran

Independents (Supported)