Sulthan Bathery: Police here arrested two persons with ₹2.27 crore in unaccounted cash while checking vehicles at Thakarappady on the Kerala–Karnataka border on Monday evening. The accused have been identified as Arshad, 44, of Mullankunnu Kandakkol House, Sulthan Bathery, and PT Ismayil, 40, of Pilathotathil House, Madrassa Bazar, Koduvalli.

The police suspect that the money, amounting to ₹2,27,43,000, was meant to be distributed across the state.

The duo were nabbed during a joint vehicle check conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Bureau and the Sulthan Bathery police. Police also seized the car in which the currency was hidden in specially made secret compartments used for smuggling goods.

According to the police, a concealed compartment had been created in the car’s boot near the brake light. It took the police more than 4 hours to locate the hidden space and recover the entire amount.

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Those arrested were reportedly only carriers and claimed they did not know the source of the cash or to whom it was to be delivered. The car with the cash was handed over to them from Bengaluru, and they were told that the destination would be informed once they arrived in Kerala. However, the duo were nabbed by the police before they could obtain this information. Though the seizure was made on Monday evening, the cash was recovered only late at night.

According to Sulthan Bathery Station House Officer Srikanth S Nair, the detained persons were released after being served notice regarding the seizure of the cash and vehicle. Srikanth S Nair told Onmanorama that if the money has a legitimate source, those behind it may approach the court with proof, adding that a detailed investigation into the cash flow incident is underway.

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There were delays in confirming the exact amount as police officials were engaged in election counting and related duties.

The currency and the vehicle were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, on Tuesday. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the money and its intended recipient.

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Sulthan Bathery Station House Officer Srikant S Nair monitored the operation. The police team was led by Sub-Inspector P Jayaprakash and included Civil Police Officers Anith, Anil Kumar, Pradeepan, and Vineesha.