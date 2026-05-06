Kochi: Kerala is set to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department warning of heavy showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the state till May 11.

Heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours is likely at isolated places in Kerala during this period. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places in Kerala till May 9.

Yellow Alert

A yellow warning indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall has been issued for multiple districts on different days:

May 6: Ernakulam, Thrissur

Ernakulam, Thrissur May 7: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki May 8: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode May 9: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

There is no significant change expected in maximum temperatures across Kerala. However, temperatures remained above normal in Kozhikode, Palakkad and Kollam, while other districts recorded near-normal levels on Tuesday. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38.8°C.

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Authorities have cautioned about possible disruptions due to intense rainfall. Heavy showers may reduce visibility and lead to traffic congestion. Waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and falling branches could temporarily disrupt movement and increase travel time.

Damage to power infrastructure is also likely due to fallen trees. Kutcha houses and huts may face partial damage, while standing crops and vegetables nearing harvest could be affected.

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There is also a risk of landslides or mudslides in vulnerable areas. Lightning poses a threat to people and cattle in open spaces, and residents have been advised to take necessary precautions.