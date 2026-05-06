New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress has decided to support actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in forming a government in the state. The decision was taken at an urgent late-night meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Tuesday. The meeting, convened by AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, was held virtually, with senior leaders expressing support for backing Vijay.

Sources told PTI that the PAC unanimously resolved to extend support to Vijay to help form what it described as a “secular government” in Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day, Congress leaders had indicated that Vijay had reached out seeking the party’s support. The central leadership had then asked the state unit to take a final call, keeping in mind the mandate and sentiments of the electorate.

The Congress, which contested the Assembly elections in alliance with the DMK, maintained that the verdict in Tamil Nadu favours a secular dispensation and reiterated its stand against allowing the BJP or its allies to come to power in the state.

The post-poll scenario was also discussed at a high-level meeting held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi and Girish Chodankar, among others.

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Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said Vijay had formally sought the party’s support to form the government.

He added that the Congress remains committed to upholding a secular mandate and safeguarding constitutional values, and would not support any arrangement that enables the BJP or its allies to govern Tamil Nadu.

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Venugopal said the party leadership had authorised the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to take a final decision on the matter.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, but remains short of the 118 needed for a simple majority. Vijay requires the support of at least 10 more MLAs to stake claim to power. The Congress has won five seats, while the PMK has secured four. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling DMK has won 59 seats, while the AIADMK has secured 47. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK have won one seat each, while the VCK has bagged two seats.

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The Congress had contested the elections as part of a pre-poll alliance with the DMK, while the BJP was allied with the AIADMK.