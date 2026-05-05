Kannur: A 13-year-old boy lost two fingers after an explosive substance went off in his hand near Panoor, police said.

The injured boy, Mohammed Shahadi, is a resident of North Poyiloor in Triprangottoor grama panchayat. He was shifted to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital for treatment.

Kolavallur Police Station House Officer Sunil said the boy would have to undergo plastic surgery to repair his injured fingers.

While there were initial reports that the explosive could have been a steel bomb, police said that this has not been confirmed. “We have called in the bomb squad to examine it,” the officer said.

However, based on preliminary questioning of the boy's two friends, both of Shahadi's age, investigators suspect it may have been firecrackers. “His friends told us it was leftover firecrackers brought home after yesterday’s celebrations following the election victory,” the officer said.