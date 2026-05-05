Kannur boy loses two fingers as explosive goes off in his hand
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A 13-year-old boy has lost two fingers after an explosive substance detonated in his hand near Panoor.
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The injured boy was taken to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital for treatment and may require plastic surgery.
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Investigators suspect the explosive may have been leftover firecrackers from recent election victory celebrations, though this is not yet confirmed.
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Kannur: A 13-year-old boy lost two fingers after an explosive substance went off in his hand near Panoor, police said.
The injured boy, Mohammed Shahadi, is a resident of North Poyiloor in Triprangottoor grama panchayat. He was shifted to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital for treatment.
Kolavallur Police Station House Officer Sunil said the boy would have to undergo plastic surgery to repair his injured fingers.
While there were initial reports that the explosive could have been a steel bomb, police said that this has not been confirmed. “We have called in the bomb squad to examine it,” the officer said.
However, based on preliminary questioning of the boy's two friends, both of Shahadi's age, investigators suspect it may have been firecrackers. “His friends told us it was leftover firecrackers brought home after yesterday’s celebrations following the election victory,” the officer said.