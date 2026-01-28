Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has ordered disciplinary action against Sreelekha R, the Chief Nursing Officer of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), following a detailed enquiry that revealed irregularities in the recruitment process to the post of staff nurse.

The order, issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday, instructs authorities to cancel the rank list published on October 10 last year and relieve the candidates appointed based on it immediately.

Alternatively, a re-test would be conducted by an independent government agency for the recruitment. As per the order, the Director of RCC is also required to submit a proposal for conducting the re-test within one week, specifically stating the selection procedure, criteria and other details.

Sreelekha was suspended earlier this year after a complaint received through the Chief Minister's Portal flagged serious irregularities in the staff nurse selection process. Upon receiving the complaint, a preliminary assessment was conducted, which found a prima facie case warranting immediate suspension and a detailed inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint alleged that Sreelekha played a key role in preparing the written examination question paper and also served on the interview panel, despite a close relative being among the candidates. The relative reportedly secured first place on the final list, raising concerns about undue advantage and manipulation of the recruitment process.