Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has approved an amnesty scheme offering a 50% concession on fines for pending motor vehicle violations registered up to December 31, 2024. According to a government order issued by the Transport Department, the scheme aims to clear a backlog of 1,02,53,151 violations, involving fines amounting to ₹932.64 crore.

Officials said many vehicle owners have not cleared dues due to accumulated penalties, multiple e-challans against the same vehicle, and high fines. Several vehicle owners also continue to operate vehicles without transferring ownership or renewing permits and fitness certificates, resulting in further accumulation of e-challans. This has also contributed to a rise in cases pending before courts.

This scheme applies to a wide range of offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, including general penalties (section 177), travelling in stage carriages (buses) without a ticket(section 178), disobeying official orders (section 179), allowing unauthorised persons to drive (section 180), and driving without a valid license (section 181). It also covers offences related to licensing (section 182), vehicle construction and maintenance standards (section 182A, 182B), overspeeding (section 183), and dangerous driving specifically involving the use of handheld communication devices (section 184).

Furthermore, the scheme extends to driving when physically unfit (Section 186), racing (Section 189), violating safety or environmental standards (section 190), driving without registration or permits (sections 192 & 192A), and overloading of weight or passengers (sections 194 & 194A). Safety-specific violations are also included, such as seatbelt offences (section 194B), motorcycle safety and helmet violations (sections 194C & 194D), failure to yield to emergency vehicles (section 194E), horn/silence zone violations (section 194F), driving without insurance (section 196), and unauthorised interference with a vehicle (section 198).

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The concessional amount must be remitted on or before April 30, 2026. The government said the move is intended to encourage violators to settle pending dues and reduce the burden on enforcement agencies and courts.