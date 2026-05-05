Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out resigning following her party’s defeat in the Assembly elections, claiming the result was not a genuine public mandate but the outcome of a conspiracy.

Banerjee also alleged that the TMC was not contesting solely against the BJP, but also against the Election Commission, which she accused of working in favour of the saffron party.

“The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by public mandate but by a conspiracy. I did not lose, and I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They may proceed as per constitutional norms,” she said at a press conference.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the counting process, Banerjee claimed the mandate in nearly 100 seats had been “looted” and that counting was deliberately slowed to demoralise TMC workers. “A black chapter in history has been created,” she asserted.

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The TMC chief accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining people’s democratic rights. Banerjee also announced the formation of a 10-member fact-finding committee to visit areas “affected by post-poll violence” and assess the ground situation.

She dismissed as baseless allegations of post-poll violence in 2021.

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Banerjee said several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc had reached out to her to express solidarity following the poll outcome. “INDIA bloc leaders called me up to express solidarity. Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi have spoken to me,” she said.

Banerjee said that she would now focus on strengthening the opposition alliance at the national level.

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The BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member assembly by winning 207 seats, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state.