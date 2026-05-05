After spending 10 years on the opposition benches of the Kerala Assembly, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has finally returned to power, offering much-needed relief to party leaders and workers. Securing 102 seats, the party's victory resonated with the people's statement against the Left rule in the state. Now, the same people are waiting for another answer from the party. Their question: Who will be the next Chief Minister?

Speculation over the Congress’ chief ministerial face had begun well before the Assembly elections were announced. Several names were floated by party circles, the media and the public. After polling too, even before the votes were counted, the debates continued. On Monday, after the UDF’s decisive mandate, the race now appears to have narrowed to three prominent leaders — Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

While Satheesan retained Paravoor and Chennithala won Haripad once again, Venugopal, the sitting Alappuzha MP, faces a more complicated path to the top post.

V D Satheesan

Satheesan is widely seen as the main frontrunner for the chief minister’s post. After taking over as Leader of Opposition following the UDF’s back-to-back Assembly defeats in 2016 and 2021, Satheesan was credited with reviving the party’s organisational and electoral momentum. Under his leadership, the UDF delivered a dominant performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 of Kerala’s 20 seats. The front’s success in the 2025 local body polls further strengthened his position within the party. Satheesan also played a central role in the UDF’s victories in key bypolls, including Thrikkakara, Puthuppally and Nilambur, helping the alliance sustain its momentum ahead of the Assembly elections. Inside and outside the Assembly, he consistently targeted the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over governance failures, positioning himself as the face of the opposition. He was also seen as taking firm decisions during internal crises, most notably in the Rahul Mamkootathil controversy, where his tough stand to oust him was viewed by many as an assertion of leadership despite political risks.

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Ramesh Chennithala

Veteran Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is another strong contender for the chief minister’s post. One of the party’s most senior leaders in Kerala, Chennithala has had a long parliamentary and legislative career, serving both in the Lok Sabha and Kerala Assembly. He was Leader of Opposition from 2016 to 2021 and emerged as the UDF’s principal face against the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, Chennithala was widely seen as the UDF’s chief ministerial hopeful, even with Oommen Chandy still active in state politics. However, the UDF suffered a major defeat, with the loss triggering calls for leadership change within the Congress, eventually leading to Satheesan replacing him as Opposition Leader.

K C Venugopal

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal holds one of the most influential positions within the Congress party and is a key link between the party’s Kerala unit and the national leadership. Venugopal played a major role in the Congress’ preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections. Throughout the campaign, the Alappuzha MP travelled extensively across Kerala, holding review meetings, coordinating campaign efforts and ensuring organisational cohesion within the state unit. His influence was particularly visible during the candidate selection process, where he was seen as instrumental in managing dissent and preventing defections within the party. Given his stature within the Congress and proximity to the high command, Venugopal’s name is also being actively discussed for the chief minister’s post. However, his path to the top office is far from straightforward. As the sitting MP from Alappuzha and one of the Congress’ most important national office-bearers, the party leadership may be reluctant to lose him from the Lok Sabha. The Congress had also maintained ahead of the elections that sitting Lok Sabha members would not contest the Assembly polls. Moreover, if Venugopal is chosen as Chief Minister, he would have to enter the Kerala Assembly within six months, requiring a sitting MLA to vacate a seat and triggering two bypolls.

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Even as these three names dominate the conversation, the Congress leadership has maintained that the final decision on the chief ministerial post rests with the party high command. Even these three leaders have reiterated that they would abide by the deccision of the party leadership. With the UDF returning to power after a decade, Kerala now awaits the Congress’ most crucial announcement — the face that will lead its government.

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