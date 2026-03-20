A newborn’s death following a home delivery at Edakkazhiyur in Thrissur in January had raised suspicions of denial of medical care. Two and a half months later, those concerns have intensified. The child's mother, who had been pregnant eight times, has also died, raising serious questions among officials, family and locals over possible medical neglect and domestic abuse.

Muhseena (37), originally a native of Ollukkara, died on Thursday at Thrissur Medical College Hospital after developing sepsis that led to multiple organ failure. Her family and health officials allege she was subjected to domestic abuse by her husband, Ibrahim, and denied access to hospital care during her pregnancies. They also claim that an untreated wound worsened over time, resulting in severe infection. She was on ventilator support when she died.

“We visited the house in January after the death of her eighth child, who was delivered at home. But her husband did not allow us to enter or meet her. She had no phone and no means to communicate. He claimed she was suffering from postpartum depression after losing the child, a girl,” said Thrissur Deputy Medical Officer Dr Sheeja. “He also threatened to file a police complaint, saying our visit could worsen her condition. After a second attempt, we withdrew,” she added. Dr Sheeja said they did not seek police assistance after Ibrahim asserted his “constitutional right” to deny entry.

Muhseena had eight pregnancies, with four surviving children. A three-year-old daughter died last year, reportedly due to a heart condition. One pregnancy ended in abortion and another in stillbirth. Ibrahim works as a food delivery agent and is also known to practise acupuncture. The three elder boys study at a madrassa in Pattambi, while the youngest lives with the couple in Edakkazhiyur, in a compound shared with his relatives.

Health officials said Muhseena was rarely seen outside or interacting with neighbours. The eighth pregnancy was kept hidden, and authorities became aware of the delivery only after a neighbour heard a baby crying and alerted them. Ibrahim said the baby girl was born on January 9 in the eighth month of pregnancy. He claimed they had planned to go to a hospital but were forced to conduct the delivery at home due to sudden labour, using a shaving scissor. No medical records were produced to support this.

When officials visited the house the next day, the family was not present. “He had taken Muhseena and the newborn to a wedding the very next day. It was shocking,” an official said. They later learned that the baby died the same day due to breathing difficulties. The infant was taken to a nearby private hospital but was declared brought dead, prompting questions from locals when the body was taken for burial to the Masjid.

Even after the incident, Muhseena remained out of sight, with repeated attempts by health workers to reach her proving unsuccessful. An inquiry was later conducted and a report submitted to the state health department. Ibrahim reportedly told those who inquired that she was occupied, unwell or depressed, and prevented anyone from meeting her.

Her condition came to light only when a neighbour managed to enter the house. “There was a strong foul smell from the room, caused by an untreated wound that had worsened significantly,” the health official said. The neighbour informed Muhseena’s family, who took her to the hospital. She was initially admitted to a private facility and later shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where she was placed on ventilator support but did not survive.

Doctors also noted multiple burn injuries on her body, raising further suspicion of abuse. However, Ibrahim has denied the allegations, claiming her condition developed naturally. Officials said items related to acupuncture were earlier found in the house, which appeared to have clinic-like arrangements, raising concerns about unregulated treatment practices.

Health workers also expressed concern about the condition of the couple’s children, suspecting malnutrition and neglect. Muhseena’s family has reiterated allegations of abuse, stating that Ibrahim initially resisted taking her to the hospital and that she had been isolated from her family since marriage. The Chavakkad police have registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) based on a complaint filed by her relatives.