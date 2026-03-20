Thrissur: A 37-year-old woman died nearly two months after delivering her baby at home in Chavakkad, allegedly without medical supervision. The delivery was conducted by her husband using an acupuncture-based method.

The deceased, Muhsina, a native of Chavakkad, had been in critical condition since the delivery in early January. Her family alleged that she was subjected to prolonged domestic abuse by her husband, Ibrahim, an acupuncturist.

According to relatives, Muhsina was not taken to a hospital despite being due for delivery. Instead, her husband took the delivery at home. The newborn, a baby girl, died three days later due to a lack of proper medical care.

Family members said Muhsina's health deteriorated significantly after the delivery. They alleged that Ibrahim did not allow her to contact anyone.

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However, five days ago, she called her family. "She contacted us four to five days ago. When her father and sister reached the house, she was bleeding and in a critical condition," said Anas, her relative.

Her family further alleged that Ibrahim initially prevented them from taking her to a hospital. After a struggle, they managed to shift her to a nearby private hospital. She was later shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital. She died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning.

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Relatives also claimed that Muhsina had been isolated from her family since her marriage. "He did not allow her to maintain contact with us. The first thing Ibrahim did after their marriage was to sever the ties with her family," Anas alleged.

They added that this was her seventh delivery in 11 years, and that two of her previous children had died shortly after birth. Chavakkad police have registered a case of unnatural death.

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The incident is among similar cases reported in the state in recent years. In April last year, a woman died at her home in Chattiparambu in Malappuram following a home delivery.

According to Health Department data, Kerala recorded 2,931 home deliveries between 2019-20 and September 2024. During this period, 18 neonatal deaths and two maternal deaths were reported in home births, as per an RTI response received by Kulathur Jaisingh.

Data for 2023 shows that deliveries attended by relatives, others, or traditional birth attendants accounted for just 0.95 per cent of total births in the state, compared to 0.87 per cent in 2022.