The Summit of the Future 2026, organized by Jain Deemed-to-be University in Kochi, was a dynamic gathering of thought leaders, experts, and advocates who shared their insights on diverse issues shaping the future. The summit hosted several impactful discussions on disability accessibility, disaster resilience, contemporary relationships, and youth empowerment.

Disability accessibility in public transport

A key focus of the summit was improving accessibility for persons with disabilities, particularly in public transportation. Aasim Velimanna, a swimmer and State Youth Icon awardee, highlighted the importance of making trains and other public transportation facilities in India disability-friendly. Speaking on the topic “Humans Without Limits”, Velimanna emphasised that public transport and basic facilities must be accessible to people with disabilities, and that relevant laws must be effectively enforced.

Syam Kumar SS, a world-record-holding skydiver who also participated in the discussion, further stressed that India could take inspiration from other nations to create meaningful change. He urged both physical infrastructure and societal attitudes to evolve in ways that truly support the disabled community.

Swimmer and State Youth Icon awardee Aasim Velimanna being honoured by Dr Tom Joseph, Director – New Initiatives at Jain (Deemed-to-be University). Syam Kumar SS, world-record-holding skydiver, is also present. Photo: Special Arrangement

Reflecting on their personal journeys, Velimanna and Kumar shared their experiences of overcoming challenges with the support of their families. “The value we give to our dreams determines their success, and my parents have been my greatest support,” Velimanna shared. Kumar echoed the sentiment, emphasising that obstacles are a part of life, but determination and family support are key to moving forward.

Rebuilding after disasters: A vision for Kerala’s future

Dr Muralee Thummarukudy, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction at the UN Environment Programme, delivered a powerful talk on how disasters should be viewed not just as tragedies but as opportunities to rebuild and strengthen communities. He urged Kerala to engage in long-term planning for its future, emphasising that survival is not an accident but a conscious choice made by both individuals and societies.

Dr Thummarukudy cited global examples, such as Rwanda's transformation post-genocide and the reconstruction of Beichuan in China after the 2008 earthquake, to illustrate how communities can emerge stronger after disasters. He noted that rehabilitation areas must be designed to attract new investments and people, ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity.

Dr Muralee Thummarukudy at Summit of Future. Photo: Special Arrangement

He also lauded the unity displayed by Malayalis during the 2018 Kerala floods, noting that the spirit of collaboration across caste and religious lines served as a model for the world. Dr. Thummarukudy also questioned the global response to climate change, pointing out the lack of urgency and unity in addressing the environmental crisis despite its critical importance.

Love, dating, and social media

Another highlight of the summit was the session titled “Arike Redefining Relationships One Swipe at a Time”, which focused on how modern relationships are evolving in the age of dating apps, social media, and digital communication. Clinical psychologist Zaileshia G and writer Amarnath Sankar, along with moderator Midhila Jose, delved into the complexities of contemporary dating culture.

Zaileshia noted that younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha, have a wider range of dating options, leading to more varied and complex relationship dynamics. She pointed out that dating today is no longer a destination but an exploration, with experimentation and self-discovery central to how young people approach relationships.

“Arike Redefining Relationships One Swipe at a Time” debate at the Summit of Future. Photo: Special Arrangement

Amarnath Sankar emphasised the importance of awareness and intentionality in navigating modern connections. He encouraged individuals to respond thoughtfully to situations rather than react impulsively, noting that even choosing a partner requires careful consideration.

The session also addressed how social media has shifted emotional expectations in relationships. Zaileshia remarked that social media often becomes a tool for measuring love, leading to conflicts when expectations aren’t met. However, she also observed a positive trend where more couples are communicating openly and setting clearer boundaries, including digital boundaries.

Overall, the discussion underscored a shift towards more conscious, communicative, and emotionally aware relationships.

Youth challenges: Drug abuse, social change, and political engagement

The “Beyond the Hashtag – Action for Change” debate on the opening day of the summit focused on the role of educational institutions in helping the younger generation cope with everyday conflicts, particularly those leading to anti-social behaviour such as drug abuse. Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka, IAS, shared her concerns about the rising drug abuse problem among youth, asserting that the legal system alone is insufficient to address the issue. She called for sustained awareness programs and initiatives to encourage youth participation in sports and cultural activities to reduce the demand for drugs.

The debate also featured key political figures, including DYFI State President V Vaseef, Youth Congress State President Janeesh OJ, and Youth Congress National Secretary Abin Varkey. They discussed the importance of young people's active political engagement, stating that meaningful change in the political landscape can only occur through youth participation. They also highlighted that political involvement can help young people address mental and social challenges.

“Beyond the Hashtag – Action for Change” debate on the opening day of the Summit of Future. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Summit of the Future 2026 provided a platform for diverse discussions on pressing societal issues, ranging from accessibility for persons with disabilities to the challenges and opportunities in modern relationships, disaster resilience, and youth empowerment. The event highlighted the need for inclusive policies, collective action, and intentional societal change to ensure a better future for all.