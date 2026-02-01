The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) has announced an indefinite strike, including a boycott of outpatient services (OP), from Monday, citing the state government's continued neglect of its long-pending demands. The association alleged that while salary revision arrears were settled for other government employees, medical college doctors were excluded.

According to a statement issued by the KGMCTA, the protest will address several issues including the non-payment of salary and dearness allowance arrears, pay anomalies at the entry-level cadre, shortage of doctors due to non-creation of posts, delay in career advancement promotions as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, inadequate infrastructure and clinical facilities, pension ceiling anomalies, and concerns over workplace safety.

The association said protest measures such as a "work-to-rule" strike, non-cooperation movement, teaching boycott and relay satyagraha are already underway. From Monday, these will be escalated with an indefinite OP boycott. A dharna will also be held at all medical colleges at 10.30 am. Further escalation has been announced, with all surgeries and non-emergency treatments to be suspended indefinitely from February 9, and a boycott of university examination duties from February 11.

The KGMCTA clarified that emergency services—including casualty, labour room, ICU, inpatient care, emergency surgeries and post-mortem examinations—will continue to function to ensure patient safety. The association has urged the public to avoid visiting medical colleges except for life-threatening emergencies.

The association has been protesting since July 1, 2025. It said assurances were given during meetings with Health Minister Veena George in November 2025 and with the Health and Finance Ministers in January 2026, following which the strike was deferred. However, the government order issued on January 18, 2026, offered only a nominal allowance without retrospective effect or continuity, which the association termed unacceptable.

The KGMCTA also warned that the existing pay structure has made government service unattractive, leading to rising vacancies and reluctance among young doctors to join. It criticised the practice of rotating doctors to newly established medical colleges instead of creating permanent posts, saying it affected both medical education and specialised healthcare.

The Medical College PTA, college unions, postgraduate students' associations and various student bodies have expressed solidarity with the strike.