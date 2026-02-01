Moolamattom: A member of the first batch of women employees recruited by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) retired on Saturday, just hours after assuming charge as inspector in the morning, following a favourable court verdict that upheld her long-pending promotion.

M R Omana, of Velliyamattom Koovakkandom Mankuzhimakkal, was among the first women employees to join KSRTC through the PSC on February 23, 1997. She began her career as a conductor and, after a prolonged legal battle, joined as an inspector at Thodupuzha on Saturday morning, only to retire in the evening.

K R Rohini, who joined service along with Omana, is currently serving as an inspector at the Koothattukulam unit. There were three women in the first batch, of whom one left the service midway.

Omana was denied promotion following litigation with KSRTC over the counting of her service in `other duty' as light duty. As a result, she was denied her eligible promotion, prompting her to approach the High Court. Though the verdict in her favour was delivered months ago, she was able to serve as an inspector only on Saturday.

On January 30, KSRTC issued a special order granting her promotion with retrospective effect, as station master from 2017 and inspector from 2022. Though her promotion and service benefits were delayed, Omana expressed happiness at receiving them before retirement.