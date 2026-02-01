Kochi: Vinodhini, a nine-year-old girl who lost her right hand following alleged medical negligence at Palakkad District Hospital, will receive a prosthetic arm soon. On February 1, the girl was taken to a private hospital in Kochi, where the artificial limb will be fitted.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, has sponsored the prosthetic limb for the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinodhini’s mother Praseedha told the media that the procedure to fit the limb would begin once Satheesan arrives at the hospital.

“The company provides a one-year guarantee for the artificial limb, and it can be used for up to four years,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Health Minister Veena George has offered support under the Mission Valsalyam project. Since the hand will need to be replaced after a few years, we hope to receive assistance through this scheme. Many people have come forward with offers of help, but we do not want promises that do not turn into reality. Satheesan sir promised an artificial limb for my daughter, and he fulfilled his promise within 20 days,” said Praseedha, expressing her gratitude.

It was in January that the Opposition Leader announced his decision to sponsor the artificial arm for the nine-year-old. Days later, the state government also announced its decision to fund a prosthetic limb for the girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinodhini, a Class 4 student and a native of Pallassana in Palakkad, fractured her right arm after falling while playing near her house on September 24, 2025. She was initially taken to Palakkad District Hospital, where her parents allege that doctors failed to adequately treat a small open wound that accompanied the fracture. Her condition deteriorated over the following days, and she was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Doctors there reportedly said the damage was irreversible, making amputation unavoidable.

Following public outrage and media attention, the Health Department suspended two doctors at Palakkad District Hospital—Junior Resident Dr Mustafa and Junior Consultant Dr Sarfaraz—pending an inquiry under the Kerala Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules. In November, Palakkad Town South police registered a case against the doctors under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with causing grievous hurt by a rash or negligent act.