Panamaram: Protests are mounting in the Panamaram panchayat over the failure to restore the Changadakkadavu - Parakkuni Road, which was dug up ahead of the three-tier local body elections in the name of development works.

The road, located in the ward of the former panchayat president, was dug up using an excavator just ahead of the elections, with officials claiming that funds had been earmarked and the work awarded. However, even after the new panchayat committee assumed office, no steps have been taken to repair the road.

The stretch has now become unfit even for two-wheelers, with loose metal dislodging frequently and posing a serious risk to commuters. At least four people, including women, have so far been injured after their two-wheelers skidded and overturned on the hazardous stretch.

Though residents have repeatedly approached panchayat authorities seeking an immediate solution to the deplorable condition of the road, no action has followed.

The road suffered extensive damage after the river overflowed during the floods of 2018 - 19, a situation aggravated by the absence of proper drainage. Locals have warned that they will lay siege to the panchayat office if the road is not repaired urgently.