Paravur: Two pillars of the Moothakunnam–VP Thuruthu Bridge on the new National Highway 66 have sunk, raising serious concerns about its structural integrity. Preliminary inspections have pointed to faulty piling as the cause.

The Delhi-based Oriental Structural Engineers is overseeing the construction of the Edappally–Moothakunnam stretch, but the piling work has been subcontracted to a company based in Aluva. Concerns have now emerged regarding the strength of the pillars and the overall safety of the bridge. Company officials said experts will examine the damage in detail.

The two pillars supporting the seventh span of the bridge have sunk by nearly a metre. The issue was first noticed by local fisherfolk beneath the bridge, who immediately alerted the authorities. Following this, officials conducted preliminary inspections both above and below the structure. The sinking has caused a height difference in the concrete deck slab over the steel girders, leading to the suspension of concreting work on the bridge surface.

Concrete girders weighing over 50 tonnes have already been installed on the pillars. Since the structure is exposed to saline water, the steel plates were coated with anti-corrosion primer to protect against salinity. However, concerns have arisen that saline river water was used to wet the structure after concreting.

Similar issues of sinking pillars were observed during the construction of the old Kottappuram Bridge, which opened to traffic on April 16, 1986. The problem had been resolved by implementing an alternative system. The new bridge is being constructed along the western side of the old one.

Two years ago, concrete had fallen off pthe illars of the new bridge. The defect was later rectified by attaching steel reinforcements and plastering the affected areas.