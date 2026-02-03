Alakode: Families who voluntarily surrendered portions of their land for the widening and metalling of the Chudala–Ammanappara–Chapparapadav road now find themselves living in hardship and fear, with the development exposing their homes to serious safety risks.

One such resident is M P Abdusalam, who lives near the Chapparapadav Village Office junction. He had given up two cents from his 19-cent property for the project, providing nearly 50 metres of land along the roadside. However, after the road was elevated, Abdusalam’s house was left at a lower level, with the road’s retaining wall constructed right next to the roof. The family is now demanding the construction of a protective wall between the road and the house to safeguard their home.

The situation is further worsened by the presence of the Chapparapadav river just five metres behind the house. During the rainy season, water reaches the courtyard. Following the road’s reconstruction, vehicles now pass dangerously close to the house. The family says the noise of speeding vehicles at night, coupled with the constant risk of accidents, has severely disturbed their sleep.

Rainwater from the elevated road also flows directly into the house through the walls and grilles. The family had approached the construction contractor and Public Works Department officials seeking the construction of a protective wall and the installation of hazard warning boards in the area. However, Abdusalam says no action has been taken so far.