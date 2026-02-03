Kasaragod: The Kasaragod Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad arrested a man and seized 75.11 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug, from a lodge in Periya, right outside the Central University of Kerala (CUK).

The accused has been identified as K Abdul Shareef (30), a native of Manjanadukkam near Kolathur in Bedadka panchayat. Acting on a tip-off, Excise officials led by Inspector Santosh C of the Excise Special Squad, knocked Room No. 205 of Group Ten Plaza around 3.30 am on Tuesday. Officials said 75.11 grams of MDMA was recovered from the room.

MDMA, known for its stimulant and hallucinogenic properties, is classified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As per law, possession of 0.5 grams is considered a small quantity, while anything above 10 grams falls under the category of commercial quantity.

A case has been registered under Section 22(c) of the NDPS Act, which deals with offences involving commercial quantities of psychotropic substances, said officials. The section prescribes rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years, extendable up to 20 years, along with a fine ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh, upon conviction.

Group Ten Plaza, situated right across the university's Thannot Gate in Kalam Nagar, houses several eateries and is frequented by students till late in the night. While officials said they have often suspected attempts to circulate drugs among students in the area, this is the first time a seizure of this nature has been reported from such close proximity to the university campus.

The raiding team included Excise Inspector Vishnu Prakash, Assistant Excise Inspector C K V S Suresh, and Civil Excise Officers Rajesh P, Athul T V, and Christin P A.