The proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Kerala will be integrated with the urban metro projects and will have the potential for future expansion to Mangaluru and Coimbatore. Following the cabinet nod, the Transport Department has issued an order giving in-principle approval for the proposed RRTS.

The project covering 583 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will be implemented in four phases, and the government has decided to take up the first phase- the Travancore line of 284 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, in the initial stage. The four phases of the project are as follows

Phase 1: Travancore Line (Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur) with integration of Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi Metros; construction of the 284 km stretch is targeted for 2027 to 2033.

Phase 2: Malabar Line (Thrissur to Kozhikode) with Kozhikode Metro

Phase 3: Kannur Line (Kozhikode to Kannur)

Phase 4: Kasaragod Line (Kannur to Kasaragod)

As per the initial proposal, by enabling integration with the existing Kochi Metro and envisioned metros in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, last-mile connectivity will improve, and reliance on private vehicles will decrease. This will create a Unified Multi-Modal Transit System in the state, the order shows.

The project will emulate the funding model of the Delhi RRTS. It has a funding pattern of 20 per cent by the state, 20 per cent by the centre, and 60 per cent via long-term loans from international financial institutions. The RRTS will be designed with the potential for future expansion to Coimbatore via Palakkad, Kanyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru via Kasaragod through inter-state cooperation.

"Through this parallel phased execution, a complete statewide RRTS network (including TVM and Kozhikode Metros) can be realized within approximately 12 years," according to the order. It is estimated that the cost will be approximately ₹1,92,780 crore. The Transport department noted in the order that the final cost can only be determined upon completion of the DPR, after finalising alignments, technical models, signalling systems, and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) models.

The state government has cited the successful implementation of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor to back the project. "Delhi-Meerut RRTS has demonstrated its feasibility in India, including its integration with the Meerut Metro. As the system can be implemented largely as a grade-separated (elevated on pillars) structure, it can be integrated with the existing and proposed Metro Rail projects in the State to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce reliance on private vehicles, thereby creating a unified multi-modal transit system," the order said.