Thiruvananthapuram: “Doctor, will my hernia surgery, scheduled for next month, take place on time?” The question, posed to a postgraduate doctor, drew an uncertain response. “I don’t have the money to go to a private hospital. Karunya insurance isn’t accepted there either. Who am I supposed to turn to?” lamented a patient who visited the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The boycott of the Out Patient (OP) wing by Medical College doctors during the day severely disrupted patient care. Only postgraduate doctors and house surgeons were on duty in the OP. Patients arriving for follow up consultations usually need to see senior doctors, but on this day, only medical trainees were available. Several patients suffering from serious ailments, including cancer, were left without access to services by senior doctors.

Patients requiring immediate medical attention were directed to the casualty department, where senior doctors were available. However, with the OP witnessing heavy rush, it was not possible to conduct thorough examinations in all cases. Doctors were often left with no option but to prescribe essential medicines and send patients back. As a result, timely diagnosis and emergency care could not be ensured for several patients.

Medical College doctors stage an OP boycott protest under the leadership of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, alleging government neglect of Medical College doctors.

As part of the OP boycott, a protest (dharna) was held in front of the Medical College under the leadership of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association. The protest was inaugurated by the association’s State president Dr T Rosnara Begum.

General Secretary Dr C S Aravind, Treasurer Dr V Sajith V, former State president Dr S Binoy and unit office bearers Dr R Radhika, Dr Joby, Dr R Shibu and Dr Shefna addressed the gathering